As temps spike, thousands participate in the annual Chicago triathlon: 'It was great fun'

More than 8,000 triathletes swam, biked and ran in and around downtown Chicago on a hot and cloudless Sunday morning.

The Chicago Triathlon, billed as the largest urban triathlon in the U.S., brought out seasoned triathletes and first-timers. The race, which has been held in the city for 41 years, began in Lake Michigan at Monroe Harbor, weaved up and down Lake Shore Drive and Lower Wacker and ended in the heart of Grant Park.

Sunday’s high temperature hit 92 degrees with high humidity, according to the National Weather Service, and an air quality alert was in effect through the day due to elevated ozone levels.

“It was hot, very hot, out there,” said 19-year-old Christian Doran.

“And delightful,” his mom, Sarah Rainey, chimed in.

Runners maker their way through the course on Sunday during the 41st Chicago Triathlon. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The duo completed the triathlon relay. Rainey did the swim and bike portions, and Doran competed in the run. Rainey, 55, has lost count of how many triathlons she’s done. But after she had both hips replaced, she had to let go of running.

Luckily, her kids were there to help her finish the race. Rainey and Doran of Wilmette have done three triathlons together. Doran, an avid runner, hopes to do a full triathlon one day.

What motivates Rainey while completing the first part of the relay is to get to her partner as quickly as possible.

“I feel bad that someone is waiting for me,” Rainey said.

Charlie Cali was another seasoned triathlete. The 15-year-old from Lincoln Park has raced in the Chicago kids triathlon three times. But Sunday was his first time competing in the adult sprint distance race, which is a 0.47-mile swim, 15-mile bike course and 3.1-mile run.

“It’s just fun to go out there and meet some new people,” Charlie said. “I think it’s a fun way to spend my weekend before school starts.”

As a strong swimmer, Charlie said swimming was his favorite part. He’s a sophomore at St. Ignatius College Prep and competes on the school’s swim team.

“I felt really good in the swim today,” Charlie said, adding that it was a relief to get in the water on a hot morning.

Swimmers make their way along the lakefront during the swimming portion of Sunday’s 41st Chicago Triathlon. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

His uncle Aaron Kipfer was one of his supporters in the crowd.

After watching Charlie start the race, Kipfer tried to get over to watch him transition from the swim to the bike, but Charlie was too fast — he was already off on his bike.

“From now on out, he’s doing the big-boy stuff,” Kipfer said. “It’s cool to watch him do it.”

A biker is a blur while on the course during the Chicago Triathlon on Sunday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Patrick Hatch completed his first triathlon Sunday. He almost signed up for last year’s race, but he was glad he didn’t after learning the swim portion had been canceled.

“It was great fun,” he said. “The part I most enjoyed was the biking part on Lower Wacker. That’s like you’re in a Batman movie.”

Hatch, who lives in Uptown, has run in several marathons. Last year, he decided to sign up for the Olympic distance triathlon, which involves a 0.93-mile swim, a nearly 25-mile bike ride and a more than 6-mile run.

“I was most nervous about the swimming, but I really enjoyed that part,” Hatch said. “The crowd support was really great.”

As to whether he’ll do another triathlon, he said, “Ask me in two weeks.”

A child places a medal on his father at Sunday’s Chicago Triathlon. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A child places a medal on his father at Sunday’s Chicago Triathlon. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times