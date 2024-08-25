Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Chicago News Metro/State

CPD issues warning after burglars break into 20 businesses using stolen cars

The burglaries all took place between 2 and 6 a.m. starting Aug. 2 in the South Chicago, Calumet Heights, Gresham and Morgan Park areas, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police issued a warning after 20 burglaries were committed across the city this month.

In all the cases, police said that between four and eight robbers — all wearing dark clothing, including hoodies and masks — would rip the doors off businesses with stolen vehicles and take cash registers, cash machines, tobacco products and other items once they were inside.

The burglaries occurred between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. starting Aug. 2 in the South Chicago, Calumet Heights, Gresham and Morgan Park areas, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The robberies took place in the following areas at these times:

  • 10600 block of South Torrence Avenue, Aug. 2 at 3:55 a.m.
  • 1900 block of East 95th Street, Aug. 6 at 4:30 a.m.
  • 12200 block of South Halsted Street, Aug. 6 at 5:30 a.m.
  • 100 block of East 75th Street, Aug. 6 at 6:04 a.m.
  • 1800 block of East 87th Street, Aug. 9 at 2:44 a.m.
  • 11600 block of South Halsted Street, Aug. 9 at 5:50 a.m.
  • 12200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Aug. 9 at 6:35 a.m.
  • 800 block of East 87th St., Aug. 10 at 5 a.m.
  • 400 block of East 83rd Street, Aug. 14 at 5:20 a.m.
  • 200 block of West 119th Street, Aug. 16 at 6:14 a.m.
  • 1800 block of West 87th Street, Aug. 17 at 5:57 a.m.
  • 1800 block of East 87th Street, Aug. 21 at 4:47 a.m.
  • 800 block of West 119th Street, Aug. 21 at 5:37 a.m.
  • 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Aug. 22 at 4 a.m.
  • 1100 block of West 95th Street, Aug. 22 at 4:45 a.m.
  • 300 block of East 103rd Street, Aug. 24 at 2:40 a.m.
  • 1100 block of West 111th Street, Aug. 24 at 4:13 a.m.
  • 11000 block of South Wentworth Ave., Aug. 24 at 5:53 a.m.
  • 300 block of West 119th Street, Aug. 24 at 5:55 a.m.
  • 400 block of East 75th Street, Aug. 25 at 5:52 a.m.

