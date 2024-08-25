CPD issues warning after burglars break into 20 businesses using stolen cars

Chicago police issued a warning after 20 burglaries were committed across the city this month.

In all the cases, police said that between four and eight robbers — all wearing dark clothing, including hoodies and masks — would rip the doors off businesses with stolen vehicles and take cash registers, cash machines, tobacco products and other items once they were inside.

The burglaries occurred between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. starting Aug. 2 in the South Chicago, Calumet Heights, Gresham and Morgan Park areas, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The robberies took place in the following areas at these times:

