Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Cicada Watch 2024: Latest photos from the Chicago area

The latest photos from readers and the Sun-Times staff of the historic cicada emergence.

By Sun-Times staff | May 21, 2024 at 9:12 AM
fotw05-22-24cicadaVickieOMalley.jpeg
Sign of the times: A 17-year cicada.
Vickie O’Malley
Cicada emergence walk Skokie
Lulu Miller
Cicada emergence walk Rebecca Fyffe Skokie
Rebecca Fyffe
A periodical cicada emerging from its exoskeleton. | Provided by Morton Arboretum
A periodical cicada emerging from its exoskeleton.
Provided by Morton Arboretum
A periodical cicada flies away from Stephanie Adams, plant healthcare leader at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. The periodical cicadas have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A periodical cicada flies away from Stephanie Adams, plant health care leader at the Morton Arboretum on Friday. The periodical cicadas have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
CICADAS-051824-06.JPG
Stephanie Adams, plant health care leader at the Morton Arboretum, holds periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, Friday afternoon.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
CICADAS-051824-01.JPG
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Stephanie Adams, plant healthcare leader at the Morton Arboretum, laughs as she holds periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, Friday, May 17, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Stephanie Adams, plant health care leader at the Morton Arboretum, laughs as she holds periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, Friday afternoon.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A periodical cicada crawls in the grass near the exoskeleton of another periodical cicada at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A periodical cicada crawls in the grass near the exoskeleton of another periodical cicada at the Morton Arboretum on Friday.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
One of hundreds of periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, crawls in the grass at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
One of hundreds of periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, crawls in the grass Friday at the Morton Arboretum.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Hundreds of periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, can be seen on a tree at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Hundreds of periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, can be seen on a tree and in the grass Friday at the Morton Arboretum.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
One of hundreds of periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, crawls on a tree Friday at the Morton Arboretum.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
CICADAS-051824-11.JPG
The exoskeletons of periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, are seen on a tree Friday at the Morton Arboretum.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
The exoskeletons of periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, are seen on a tree at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
The exoskeleton of a periodical cicada is seen on a tree at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. The periodical cicadas have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
The exoskeleton of a periodical cicada is seen on a tree Friday at the Morton Arboretum. The periodical cicadas have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
One of hundreds of periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, crawls on a tree at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Hundreds of periodical cicadas, which have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years, can be seen in the grass at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A periodical cicada flies away from Stephanie Adams, plant healthcare leader at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. The periodical cicadas have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
