 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Want plastic utensils in that takeout order? You’ll have to ask

An ordinance that passed the City Council Tuesday says restaurants can’t include single-use utensils unless customers request them. The Council also OK’d new guidelines for some city contracts and added new concessions at O’Hare Airport.

By Fran Spielman
Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Chicago aldermen at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago took a small step Tuesday to stop the tsunami of plastic caused by the increase in takeout and home-delivered restaurant meals triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Council approved a watered-down ordinance prohibiting Chicago restaurants from distributing “single-use foodware” unless customers request it.

Everything from plastic silverware, chopsticks, wipes and condiments to salt, pepper and napkins no longer would be automatically included in takeout or delivery orders.

Compliance would be voluntary. Drive-through restaurants and airport concessionaires would be exempt.

The proposed ban also does not cover plastic straws, beverage lids, sleeves for hot coffee and tea and “single-use foodware pre-packaged or attached to food or beverage products by the manufacturer,” under the ordinance.

The Illinois Restaurant Association has reluctantly agreed to swallow the ordinance because restaurants still struggling to recoup pandemic-related losses would not be fined for defying the ban.

The ordinance is far more narrow than the plastic pollution ban championed by Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack (32nd) because it does not include penalties and would not ban foam containers used for sandwiches and other carry-out meals.

Even so, Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), owner of Ann Sather Restaurants, couldn’t resist the temptation to chide his colleagues for the baby step they were taking.

“The biggest problem is, everyone’s getting their food delivered to begin with. So what about the emissions? What about the congestion? I mean, this is so much bigger than this,” Tunney said.

“We’ve got work to do on the environment. But this is an incremental approach. You’re going after the small stuff. … This is a minor issue in the right direction. … We are an embarrassment when it comes to the environment. I’m not worried about plastic. I’m worried about fossil fuels. I’m worried about people not caring about all the conveniences of getting them to their front door. Why don’t you walk to the grocery store? It’s ridiculous what’s going on here.”

Tuesday’s action-packed meeting was the first since the traditional August recess. It also featured final approval of:

• Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to extend Chicago’s construction set-aside program for six years and relax its eligibility requirements to include more minorities and women.

• Concession agreements that will give travelers flying in and out of O’Hare Airport a whole new world of quick, touchless, around-the-clock shopping choices and redefine airport vending machines.

• A beefed-up disclosure ordinance that will require banks holding Chicago tax dollars or vying to become municipal depositories to come more clean than ever about their lending practices.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Lightfoot proposed a new round of changes to Chicago’s plumbing code and appointed former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.) to the Chicago Housing Authority board.

Gutierrez, who has flirted over the years with running for mayor, replaces Craig Chico, who resigned. His term that would have expired in 2025.

Next Up In News

The Latest

CPS charter school shuts down for 2 weeks because of COVID-19 cases

Acero Schools, one of Chicago Public Schools’ largest charter operators, closed its Zizumbo campus in the Archer Heights community Tuesday to meet the terms of its reopening agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union.

By Nader Issa

Chinese students’ U.S. visas blocked under Trump-era policy to protect tech from China’s military

Students fume at the presumption they might be spies. ‘What do we finance students have to do with the military?’ a Washington University finance student says.

By Fu Ting | Associated Press

Swimmer George F. Wendt, 73, who shared a name with his TV star cousin, drowns in Big Shoulders race

His cousin George Wendt found fame as Norm on TV’s ‘Cheers.’ But, to many swimmers and Fenwick High School students and alums, he was the star in the family.

By Maureen O'Donnell

White Sox recall Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito from injured list

Both were placed in the starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

By Associated Press

CPS delays COVID-19 testing again, while only 3.3% of students sign up for swabs

The school system is planning to administer tests at only one-third of its schools this week, and won’t extend its program to all buildings until the end of September.

By Nader Issa

New novel by Chicago’s Sandra Cisneros is an overdue letter to a friend

Born in Chicago to Mexican parents, Cisneros is one of the most prominent Latino authors in the United States, with honors including the 1985 National Book Award for "The House on Mango Street."

By Associated Press