 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

New contract for Chicago Police officers advances to City Council

The eight-year deal will cost $377 million for four years of retroactive back pay, and will raise base salaries 20% by 2025.

By Andy Grimm
A Chicago police officer in uniform
A City Council committee advanced an eight-year contract with the Fraternal Order of Police for a full vote of the Council.
Sun-Times file

A new contract that would raise pay for 11,000 rank-and-file Chicago police officers will head to a City Council vote next week.

The Council’s Workforce Development Committee on Tuesday unanimously voted to advance the eight-year deal, which took four years to negotiate. If approved, the package will cost the city $377 million in retroactive pay dating back to when the last deal expired in 2017.

The deal would increase base pay for officers by 20% over the life of the contract and also allows the city to investigate officers based on anonymous complaints and other disciplinary changes.

City officials still are negotiating with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, which represents the majority of the department’s rank-and-file officers, over further changes to the contract to accommodate reforms mandated by new state laws and a federal consent decree that looms over the department, said James Fronczak, a private attorney who represented the city during the negotiations.

Nearly 80% of Lodge 7 members in July voted to approve the contract, leaving Council approval as the only remaining step to close the deal.

The Council vote next Tuesday will come as the city ends a second straight summer of surging violent crime and less than a month after Officer Ella French was murdered and a fellow officer gravely injured during a traffic stop. But Mayor Lori Lightfoot also has faced a drumbeat of calls from activists to reduce CPD’s nearly $2 billion budget in favor of non-law enforcement approaches to crime reduction.

The hourlong discussion of the contract, led by co-chair Ald. Jason Ervin for the absent Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza, focused largely on those non-economic changes to the contract. Most of the questions were devoted to how changes to the contract might impact the rights of officers accused of criminal conduct and to why the changes weren’t more sweeping.

Fronczak said further changes were still to be negotiated, and likely would wind up getting decided in arbitration, a process that would have added months to the already yearslong negotiations. The pay increases for police officers, he said, was on par with the most recent deals for the department’s higher-ranking officers and firefighters.

“Nobody professes that this is going to cure all the ills of the police department or for accountability reform,” Fronczak said. “But big-picture-wise, if you look at this agreement, there are 36 separate provisions that we have changed that fall under the umbrella of accountability.”

Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa (35th) noted the price tag for the new contract.

“I’m glad the city was able to make progress on a lot of its accountability issues, but I do want to note that it’s coming at a very steep price, and that this is a very expensive contract,” Rosa said. “This is very costly and this does represent a major increase for those officers, and I assume that’s why they voted to support this contract.”

Next Up In News

The Latest

Justin Fields is who the Bears’ thought he was — but what now?

The refrain rings from every suburb and bounces off the skyscrapers downtown: So why not start Fields now? The Bears’ answer is rooted in where they want to go — and how methodically they want to bring him along.

By Patrick Finley

Mexico Supreme Court rules abortion not a crime

The decision will immediately only affect the northern border state, but it establishes "obligatory criteria for all of the country’s judges," compelling them to act the same way in similar cases, said court President Arturo Zaldívar.

By Associated Press

West Side partnership to provide free legal aid, social services to juveniles, young adults

"Justice Rising: Project 77," a partnership between four groups, will help young people in the criminal justice system with free legal counsel and holistic social services.

By Manny Ramos

Afternoon Edition: Sept. 7, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

¿Viajó el fin de semana de Labor Day? CPS requiere que los estudiantes no vacunados no regresen a las clases

CPS anunció el abrupto cambio de política el jueves por la noche antes del fin de semana.

By Nader Issa

El regreso épico de Los Bukis a Chicago

Crónica de lo acontecido en el primer concierto del grupo mexicano en el Soldier Field.

By Gisela Orozco