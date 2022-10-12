The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
City Hall News Chicago

Contracting numbers disgust Black members of Chicago City Council

Chicago paid $763 million to prime contractors through July 31, but only 11% — $82 million — went to firms owned by African Americans. Hispanics fared better, at $109 million, or 14%. Asian Americans, Chicago’s fastest-growing ethnic group, got a 7% piece of the contracting pie.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Contracting numbers disgust Black members of Chicago City Council
Chicago City Hall

Chicago City Hall

Sun-Times file photo

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration paid $763 million to prime contractors through July 31 of this year, but only 11% of that total — $82 million — went to companies owned by African-Americans.

Hispanics fared better. Their share was $109 million or 14% of the citywide total. Asian Americans, Chicago’s fastest-growing ethnic group, got a 7% piece of the contracting pie or $51 million. Non-minority firms controlled by women got 4%, or $34 million.

The numbers were numbingly familiar to African American alderpersons, who have been railing for decades about the paltry contracting numbers for Black contractors.

No matter how much outreach the city claims to do and how many programs are created to speed certification, divide contracts into smaller bites and pay more promptly, the numbers seem stuck in the mud.

With Chief Procurement Officer Aileen Velasquez on the hot seat at City Council budget hearings, Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), chairman of the council’s Black Caucus, turned up the heat.

“We’re hovering at literally, almost at single-digits,” Ervin said.

“For a city with a population of our size of African Americans, those two things don’t” mesh.

Velasquez chose to focus on the 36% share of contracts that went to the entire universe of minority- and women-owned businesses.

“It’s actually a pretty good number,” she said.

She acknowledged African-American participation in construction is “not as high as we would like it to be.”

But, she has created a new “Office of Contracting Equity” to tackle “several challenges,” none of them new.

“Insurance, bonding, access to capital and prompt payment are issues that we need to tackle. We’re very much aware of that. ... We’re clear that we need to do better and we’re committed to doing better,” Velasquez said.

“How can we remove those barriers? Whether it’s … making sure we’re not awarding to one vendor, but multiple vendors with smaller pieces of the pie so that other small vendors can participate and hopefully having those vendors be minority vendors. But also looking at the other issue: the payment, the insurance. Are those requirements in line with the scope of work? All that is being reviewed.”

Ervin essentially said that talk is cheap.

“We’ve heard for years, ‘I’m gonna. I’m gonna. I’m gonna.’ But we’re still at a point where we’re less than” 12%, Ervin said.

“It’s a $16 billion concern here. The numbers that we speak of just seem to be paltry in relation to our proportionality here.”

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), chairman of the Hispanic Caucus, said he has a still-pending ordinance that would require the city to pay 1% monthly interest to contractors with invoices that remain unpaid after 90 days. The state has a similar program.

“It’s wrong that ... they’re not being paid in a timely fashion. They’re having to pay lines of credit in order to sustain themselves,” Villegas said.

Retiring Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) homed in on the “relatively small number” of 109 minority business enterprise certifications approved through July 31.

Hairston was not appeased when Velasquez told her some of the applications for certification are “still pending” and require “additional information” from the vendor.

“Are those the ones where you accuse the Black vendors of being a cover for somebody? Would those be the ones that took like four years to do?” Hairston said.

“This is why it is so concerning when I’m looking at these African American numbers going down. I’ve been here for two decades and this is almost back to where we were 20 years ago. … And every year, someone sits in that chair and tells us that they’re doing more. And now, I see what you have added … I’m gonna call it the `Black tax,’” she said, referring to a $250 application fee for minority business enterprise certifications.

“We keep nickel-and- diming people and we don’t have anything to show for it.”

Velasquez assured Hairston the $250 application fee applies to all contractors — not just to minority vendors. And there is “no longer a renewal process or fee” every five years.

Dowell noted 109 certifications generated just $27,000 for the city.

“It’s nothing. Something that, I’m sure, the city could absorb,” the chairwoman said.

Velasquez said she would “look at the fee structure and see if that’s something that we can address and make a change to that.”

The stagnant Black contracting numbers are particularly surprising considering how many programs, incentives and outreach programs the city has created over the years aimed at sharing the wealth, building capacity and eliminating longstanding impediments to minority contracting.

Under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, there were no fewer than 16 incentive programs — so many that then-Chief Procurement Officer Jamie Rhee developed a new guide book to help contractors keep track of them all.

Next Up In Politics
Southwest Side mom prevails in fight over lead paint on viaduct
City Council members unleash barrage of complaints about dogs on the loose
Check fraud spikes: Chicago sees jump in checks stolen from mailboxes, ‘washed’ and cashed for thousands of dollars
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
Civilian police oversight off to slow start
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger endorses Democrats running against election deniers
The Latest
The sidewalk is closed and a work crew’s equipment sits at a viaduct on West 64th Street at South Central Park Avenue, where lead paint was peeling in the Southwest Side viaduct passageway, Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12, 2022.
Environment
Southwest Side mom prevails in fight over lead paint on viaduct
Rail operator CSX agreed to clean up passageways after Alejandra Frausto warned three years ago that falling paint is a threat to children.
By Brett Chase
 
FREEZER_101222_02.JPG
Crime
Woman killed at a Northwest Side boarding home was dismembered but only some of her remains were found in the house: source
The killer possibly tossed evidence into Lake Michigan, the source said. Bloody towels were found in a garbage can at Foster Beach, according to Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.
By Tom Schuba
 
Chicago police work the scene where two teens were shot Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Ave. in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
Crime
CPS surveillance video used to ID teen charged in fatal Hyde Park shooting, prosecutors say
Amare Weatherspoon, 17, faces a first-degree murder charge in the Sept. 21, 2021, shooting of 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal that also wounded a 14-year-old, Cook County prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Francis Laurin and his wife, Mildred Laurin, were victims of a check-washing scam.
Afternoon Edition
A scam involving mailed checks, 3 locals named MacArthur fellows and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Willie Spence competes on “American Idol” in 2021. Spence, 23, died Tuesday as the result of a car crash in Tennessee.
Entertainment and Culture
‘American Idol’ finalist Willie Spence dies in vehicle crash
Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of “American Idol” last year.
By Associated Press
 