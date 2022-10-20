Mayoral challenger Sophia King unveils plan to reverse spike in violent crime

Create a “Chicago Reserve” composed of 1,000 retired Chicago police officers to handle “crucial, but non-dangerous duties.”

Move to a two-shift system — with officers working 10 hours a day, four days a week — to get “more boots on the ground” and give officers “guaranteed multiple days off in a row every week” to de-compress and spend time with their families.

Bolster the “grossly understaffed” detective ranks by 200 — with a wave of promotions and by hiring back retired detectives — to solve more murders and shootings and bolster a homicide clearance rate that remains the “worst in the nation.”

Embrace technology with by adding POD cameras and using “drones as first responders.”

Mayoral challenger Sophia King has big plans to confront the spike in violent crime — plans that go far beyond her previously-stated vow to fire CPD Supt. David Brown and hire a replacement “with Chicago roots who is committed to expanding community policing in every neighborhood.”

The crime-fighting plan unveiled Thursday shows the retiring 4th Ward alderperson has thought long and hard about ways to confront the need to bolster neighborhood police protection, rebuild trust between citizens and police critical to solving violent crime and, at the same time, stop the exodus of police officers that has seen nearly 1,000 retire already this year.

King’s proposed “Chicago Reserve” of 1,000 retired police officers, combined with filling 1,600 vacancies over two years, would set the stage to accomplish her goal of “distributing officers more equitably.”

Last year, a model designed by the University of Chicago Crime Lab called for a radical approach to the perennial demand to assign more CPD officers in violent neighborhoods most in need of steadily diminishing police resources.

In a pro-bono study of police manpower, the U of C created a formula that includes calls for service, total violent crime in the area, population size and attrition of retiring officers.

The model called for reassigning veterans and rookies immediately, based on those and other factors. It concluded CPD has the manpower now to staff high-crime districts at proper levels, despite recent retirements.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Brown, instead, chose a politically timid approach.

Chief of Operations Brian McDermott and First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter told alderpersons high-crime districts would get more manpower as rookies graduate from the academy and complete their 18-month probation.

It would take about two years to get South and West Side police districts — where shootings and drug dealing are worst — the levels of manpower they need.

On Thursday, King vowed to tackle the problem head with retirees, new hires and by “disbanding citywide task forces” created by Brown after interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck ended them.

“Moving 875 officers to citywide task forces has been a disaster under Mayor Lori Lightfoot. … This failed strategy has taken officers out of neighborhoods … where they are best able to build relationships to solve and prevent crime,” King’s plan states.

“Reserve officers would handle crucial, but non-dangerous duties. Creating a new recruitment pipeline to fill 1,600 vacancies over two years would enable the Chicago Police Department to allocate more sworn officers to work after midnight in places where murders and shootings are more prevalent and add officers to community policing beats in every neighborhood.”

The two-shift system is intended to bolster rock-bottom police morale that has officers leaving faster than the city can replace them.

To date, 693 officers have begun their six months of training — far from enough to keep pace with the 949 retirements through Sept. 30 this year compared to 973 all of last year, and 625 in 2020.

After a tidal wave of police retirements and depressed turnout for police exams that once drew thousands, the Chicago Police Department now has 11,649 sworn officers, down from 13,353 officers before Lightfoot took office.

“Take better care of officers by moving to a four-day, ten-hour, two-shift system to get up to 50 percent more boots on the ground-per-shift and give police offices guaranteed multiple days off in a row every week to fight burnout to give police time to rest, spend time with their families and, where needed, get city-supported trauma treatment,” King’s plan states.

As chair of the City Council’s Progressive Caucus, King helped pressure Lightfoot to launch an alternative response plan that allows mental health professionals to respond to respond to “non-violent” situations that comprise more than half of all 911 calls.

Her plan calls for “rapidly expanding” those response programs, creating a “24-hour diversion center” and developing “additional pre-arrest diversions for substance abuse, mental health and extreme poverty.”

King’s plan also calls for creating an “Office of Violence Prevention” and using both public and private investments to “dramatically ramp up” violence intervention programs charged with “moving young people from the streets to jobs.”

The proposal to use crime-fighting technology as a force-multiplier is one of King’s more intriguing ideas.

It comes as veteran officers complain that new policies on vehicle chases and foot pursuits have tied their hands and severely limited their ability to pursue and apprehend suspects.

“It’s past time that Chicago fully embrace new technology like body cameras linked to smart holsters and drones to assist in certain situations where physical pursuit or investigation may be dangerous for officers or residents,” the plan states.



