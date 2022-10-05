The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
City Hall News Metro/State

Some police misconduct complaints will now be handled by independent mediators

A six-month pilot program aims to speed up misconduct investigations and rebuild public trust in police, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office announced Wednesday.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Some police misconduct complaints will now be handled by independent mediators
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters

Officers will not be required to attend mediation, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police said.

File photo

Some low-level misconduct complaints against Chicago police officers will be handled by independent mediators in a six-month pilot program that aims to speed up misconduct investigations and rebuild the public’s trust in police, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office announced Wednesday.

Mediators from the Center for Conflict Resolution, a nonprofit where Lightfoot has been a board member, will handle some misconduct allegations filed with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs.

COPA will refer to mediators complaints related to perceived bias in policing, failure to provide appropriate service, unnecessary physical conduct and unprofessionalism.

The pilot program fulfills part of the Chicago Police Department’s 2019 federally-mandated consent decree, which required a community-police mediation program.

In a news release, Lightfoot said the program will “foster a supportive and trustworthy environment for people to not only report police misconduct complaints but have their voices heard and believed.”

Lightfoot’s office announced 13 months ago that it was planning to launch the pilot program, with a tentative start date last fall.

The Center for Conflict Resolution is a Chicago-based nonprofit with about 23 full-time staff and 180 volunteer mediators, according to its website. It mediates about 1,500 cases a year for free in areas such as housing, parentage, small claims, commercial matters and interpersonal conflicts.

Chicago’s adoption of the pilot program follows a national trend toward police-community mediation. Supporters say it’s a way for police to rebuild their relationships with the community.

“Chicago’s program will be a model for other jurisdictions looking at creating similar initiatives,” Cassie Lively, executive director for the Center for Conflict Resolution, said in a news release.

In a typical mediation session, an independent mediator guides a conversation between the complainant and the officer “with the goal of reaching a common understanding between the parties,” according to the District of Columbia’s Office of Police Complaints. Sessions are booked for two hours.

But the program may only be effective if it’s structured properly and officers are willing to participate in the sessions, according to Tom Weitzel, former police chief of suburban Riverside. Otherwise, he warned, it could follow the disastrous path of the positive community interaction program and its controversial quotas.

Officers will not be required to attend the mediations, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catenzara said in a text. He did not comment further.

“If the officer is not there [in the mediation], what will this settle?” Weitzel said. The program “has to have some measurable outcomes for it to be worth anything.”

Representatives for the Center for Conflict Resolution and COPA were not available for comment.

Next Up In Politics
Durbin, Krishnamoorthi call on federal board to delay merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern
Volunteers archive key burial records — preserving the histories of tens of thousands of Black Chicagoans
Chicago judge named counselor to Chief Justice Roberts, creating new uncertainty in Burke case
Lightfoot’s extra pension payments don’t let Springfield off the hook, Civic Federation says
‘Punch 9 for Harold Washington’: Powerful doc recalls the surprising rise of Chicago’s first Black mayor
Maggie Haberman’s new Trump book: How Rod Blagojevich got really lucky
The Latest
DY0A8678.jpg
News
After second shooting in a week at a Chicago police facility, top cop says department looking at making stations safer
In the latest shooting, officers wounded a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them inside the Ogden District police station on the West Side.
By Sophie Sherry and Tom Schuba
 
Former Bears GM Jerry Vainisi talks in 2011.
Bears
Jerry Vainisi, general manager during their only Super Bowl-winning season, dies
As GM, he oversaw contract negotiations and teamed with coach Mike Ditka and personnel director Bill Tobin to run the team. The 1985 squad, which won the Super Bowl, was the franchise’s most successful and remains iconic to this day.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry at a recent practice at Halas Hall.
Bears
Bears hope WR N’Keal Harry jolts passing game, but status uncertain vs. Vikings
Harry, a former first-round pick of the Patriots, impressed in training camp before exiting with a high-ankle sprain.
By Jason Lieser
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Free on bond in an attempted murder case, man allegedly killed 2 people during a ‘video shoot party’
Absalom Coakley and the two victims were among roughly 50 people who showed up to the Sept. 24 party at a home in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, according to a prosecutor.
By Tom Schuba
 
The Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub, which will house health and education-focused facilities, a bank and a restaurant, is located at 839 W. 79th St. in the Gresham neighborhood.
Gresham
Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub prepares to open
The century-old building, vacant for 25 years, will house a number of businesses and have University of Illinois Health as an anchor tenant.
By Mariah Rush
 