Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Lightfoot makes environmental concession, but critics still not satisfied

The mayor is proposing to beef up the Office of Climate and Environmental Equity — from six employees to 10 — and take it out of the mayor’s office, placing it under a director who would be confirmed by the City Council.

By  Fran Spielman
   
An environmental rally at Federal Plaza on Friday, April 22, 2022

An environmental protest in downtown Chicago in April.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday inched closer to honoring her 2019 campaign promise to resurrect the full-blown Department of Environment abolished by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel — but not enough to satisfy those demanding more urgent action to combat climate change.

Tucked away in a thick package of amendments to Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget is a proposal to beef up the Office of Climate and Environmental Equity — from six employees to 10 — and take those staffers out of the mayor’s office and put them under a director confirmed by the City Council.

The annual budget for the new office would rise from $778,929 to $1.04 million.

That’s not exactly what progressive alderpersons had in mind. But, it’s a start.

“It’s nice to see some movement. But I still don’t think this really meets the urgent of the need in the moment that we’re in. We’ve got this ambitious Climate Action Plan. How are we gonna implement it?” said north lakefront Ald. Maria Hadden (49th).

“We’ve got an election coming up. There’s a real opportunity that she’s got to come through on a campaign promise and meet a real need for the city to reinstate this department. We’ve got a lot of vacancies in other departments. We’ve provided a plan that could help more robustly create a Department of Environment [with] 12 folks, 15 folks. But one of the big pieces was, structurally, the department to fully take on this work.”

Without a full-blown department, the office will not have the “full authority and power to take charge, lead” and make the “tough decisions” needed to combat climate action, Hadden said.

She noted that her ward has lost “one-to-two feet of land with every winter storm from lakefront erosion and high water levels” in Lake Michigan. And that’s just one of the weather-related events now “out of our control,” she said.

“We had our first tornado in August of 2020. We had these early heat waves and lost three residents during the early heat wave because we weren’t prepared. Where’s the guidance on that? And then, we had the citywide flood on Sept. 11. Almost every street in my ward was impacted by this,” she said.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) called moving the section out of the mayor’s office and adding four more employees a “step in the right direction.”

But with a final vote on the mayor’s budget scheduled for Monday, Vasquez said he’s hoping negotiations will continue through the weekend and end with the full-blown Department of Environment that Chicago desperately needs.

As evidence of the need for a full-blown department, Vasquez pointed to Chicago’s single-digit recycling rate, the botched Hilco smokestack demolition in Pilsen, and the furor that prompted Lightfoot to deny General Iron the permit it needs to open an already-built car-shredding operation in a Far Southeast Side ward — an area that has been a dumping ground for years.

“When you’ve got contractors that get paid to fill landfills as well as to recycle, the incentive is to dump it in the hole. Which might be easier for them, but doesn’t lead us to a better city. That’s one. Looking at the different contractors the city does business with to see if they have violations is another,” he said.

Still, he added, “I’m hopeful folks can come to some level of agreement. And it does revolve around it being a department. You get a commissioner. It becomes accountable to the Council — not just under [control of] the mayor’s office. And, at that point, there can be more intentional direction as it relates to environmental guidelines, investigations, double-checking on violations, making sure that we’re a more sustainable city.”

Even departing Health and Environmental Protection Committee Chairman George Cardenas (12th), Lightfoot’s deputy floor leader, acknowledged the mayor’s concession is “not what I would have preferred,” adding: “I understand budgetary issues. But environmentalism and environmental protection is key. We should be budgeting it the way our constituency demands. A more active review and enforcement of violations.”

Cardenas’ resignation from the Council takes effect Nov. 30, the day before he is sworn in as a newly-elected member of the Cook County Board of Review.

