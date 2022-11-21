The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 21, 2022
Lopez drops bid for mayor

The City Council member, who represents the 15th Ward, was the first challenger in, and becomes the first to drop out.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), announcing his run for mayor in April. On Monday, he dropped out of the race.

Ald. Ray Lopez, one of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most vocal critics on the Chicago City Council, dropped his mayoral bid on Monday, saying it would increase the chances that someone would unseat the incumbent.

“This was not an easy decision for me,” Lopez said Monday. “I’ve been probably one of the if not the largest critic of the mayor and her administration, holding her feet to the fire at every turn. But I also know that this can’t just be about me.”

Lopez made his announcement at the Chicago Board of Elections, where candidates were lining up Monday morning, the first day that petitions for mayor and other municipal offices could be filed.

No sitting City Council member has been elected mayor of Chicago in at least 125 years. Two sitting members — Michael Bilandic, and Eugene Sawyer — were chosen by the council as acting mayors after the deaths of mayors Richard J. Daley and Harold Washington. Bilandic, as acting mayor, won a special election in 1977 to serve out Daley’s term but lost in 1979 to Jane Byrne. Sawyer lost a special mayoral election to Richard M. Daley in 1989.

Lopez, a former skycap for Southwest Airlines, represents a ward that includes Brighton Park, Gage Park, New City, West Englewood and Back of the Yards.

Lopez has a track record of standing up to both Lightfoot and to the violent street gangs who terrorize his constituents. His home and his ward office have been repeatedly targeted by vandals apparently determined to send him a message.

“I’m a man of conviction. I’m a man who stands up for what he believes in — even when it’s unpopular. Even when it’s unsafe. That’s the kind of mayor Chicago needs right now. Someone who’s willing to stand up for something. Not a panderer,” he said on the day in April that he announced his candidacy.

Lopez accused Lightfoot of using the avalanche of federal COVID-19 relief money to engineer a never-ending parade of giveaways — including guaranteed minimum income checks, gas cards, Ventra cards, free bicycles and security cameras.

“She’s grasping at straws at the eleventh hour trying to save her political life,” Lopez said, accusing Lightfoot of failing to consult a council with whom she has had a contentious relationship since Day One.

Lopez had said his polling shows he has “a path” to victory. Now, he says dropping out will increase the odds that Lightfoot is not reelected.

Check back for details on this developing story.

Contributing: Fran Spielman

