Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Reserved tickets for next summer’s NASCAR races on Chicago streets go on sale this week — ranging from $465 to $4,300

Two-day general admission tickets will go on sale later and start at $269.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
NASCAR_announcement_panel.JPG

The announcement of a NASCAR race coming to Chicago drew a crowd for a panel discussion on the popularity of the sport.

Ashlee Rezin | Sun-Times

Want a reserved seat when NASCAR hosts two days of races along Chicago’s lakefront streets next summer?

It’ll cost you at least $465 for two-day reserved tickets when they go on sale Thursday, nearly $4,300 for the priciest option, the organization announced. Two-day general admission tickets will go on sale later and start at $269.

The course covers 2.2 miles and is expected to tie up part of Grant Park for two weeks for preparation and related events — a prospect that has some alderpersons grumbling. NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race will be held on July 1 and its signature Cup Series will be on July 2.

Following are some of the reserved ticket options people can buy:

— The President’s Paddock Club, situated above the “pit road,” according to NASCAR, “giving patrons a direct view into the pit boxes and a panoramic view of nearly the entire course ... includes full weekend access to both races and concerts.”

—The Fountain Club, which provides a seat at the start and finish lines in front of Buckingham Fountain.

— The Balbo Club, reserved seats at street level.

— The Congress Suites with second-level seating decks.

— The Garden Suites, street level across from the pit road along the front stretch of the race.

To buy tickets, people can log onto NASCARChicago.com or call 1-888-629-7223.

The entire NASCAR event is scheduled from June 22 to July 5 next year. It will stretch from Roosevelt Road to Randolph Street — 13 blocks — and from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A trio of downtown alderpersons have complained that City Council members were kept out of the loop while the mayor’s office and the park district negotiated the NASCAR deal.

And they have questioned if Chicago’s $500,000 take — plus 15% of net commissions on concession and merchandise, and $2 per admission ticket sold — is enough to justify NASCAR squatting on two-plus miles of a prime downtown location for half a month in the city’s high season.

