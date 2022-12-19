The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 19, 2022
City Hall News Chicago

Cash to gun violence victims: City launches pilot program of grants for funerals, other expenses

The program will start in five neighborhoods. Families in those areas who lose a loved one to gun violence are eligible for $1,500 toward funeral or burial costs. Shooting victims can get $1,000. And those sustaining debilitating injuries can qualify for up to $1,000 in relocation costs.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Cash to gun violence victims: City launches pilot program of grants for funerals, other expenses
Chicago police work the scene where a man and a woman were shot and killed while traveling in a vehicle on West 21st Street in the Pilsen neighborhood on Nov. 14, 2022.

Chicago police work the scene where a man and a woman were shot and killed while traveling in a vehicle on West 21st Street in the Pilsen neighborhood in November.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

With Chicago topping 700 homicides for the second straight year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday created a “Emergency Supplemental Victims’ Fund” to provide cash grants to the families of those killed.

The pilot program will start in five Chicago neighborhoods plagued by gang and gun violence: East Garfield Park, West Garfield Park, Englewood, West Englewood and New City before expanding to “more communities in the future,” according to City Hall.

Under the plan, families who lose a loved one to gun violence will be eligible for $1,500 to help defray the cost of funeral or burial costs. Shooting victims from those designated neighborhoods can get $1,000 grants. And those who sustain debilitating injuries, along with their families, can qualify for up to $1,000 in relocation costs. One caveat: they cannot be “not identified by law enforcement as the perpetrators of the crime.”

The grants will be administered by a network of “survivor support advocacy groups” bankrolled by the Chicago Department of Public Health. They include Centers for New Horizons, Breakthrough Urban Ministries, the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, and Universal Family Connections.

A press release announcing the new fund quoted Lightfoot as saying “supporting victims and their healing is an integral component” to her “community safety strategy.”

“This program will ease the burdens that victims and their families face and will promote safe and healthy communities,” the mayor was quoted as saying.

Roseanna Ander, executive director of the University of Chicago Crime Lab, said she does not view the fund as evidence the Lightfoot administration is somehow throwing in the towel and accepting gun violence as a fact of life in Chicago.

“Unfortunately, in a country with 400 million guns, we’re gonna have a gun violence problem. So having a way to support victims at whatever level is important and long overdue,” Ander said.

“We can’t take our eye off of the goal of dramatically reducing our level of gun violence and we should not consider it just like the weather and sort of nothing we can do about it. We need to keep moving in the direction of trying to dramatically reduce it,” she added.

“But I just don’t think it’s realistic in a country with the kind of guns and gun policy we have that we’re not gonna have any homicides. So, we do need to make sure that we’re supporting victims when those tragedies occur.”

Chicago police investigate outside Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood after two teens were killed and two others injured in a shooting Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Chicago police investigate outside Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood after two teens were killed and two others injured in a shooting on Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In Politics
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Adam Kinzinger exit interview: lauds Liz Cheney, might move away, could again seek office
Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin walked ‘unassisted’ despite medical claims, feds say
High lead levels found in paint at Bridgeport’s McClellan Elementary School
Nancy Pelosi exit interview: First woman Speaker of the House says she’s ‘hopefully the first of many’
In wake of Benito Juarez High School shooting, a reward offer and calls for stricter gun laws
The Latest
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a state banquet in her honor at Schloss Bellevue Palace during a visit to Berlin, Germany, on June 24, 2015.Sean Gallup/Getty Images (file photo)
Entertainment and Culture
In Memoriam: Remembering actors, singers, artists, cultural icons we lost in 2022
Queen Elizabeth II, Sidney Poitier, Meat Loaf, James Caan, Ray Liotta, Olivia Newton-John and Ramsey Lewis were among the celebrities who passed away this year.
By Associated Press
 
US-POLITICS-VOTE-EDUCATION-LITERATURE
Columnists
Far-right school board candidates vow “We’ll be back”
The right scored just enough wins in school board elections to keep coming back. We who care about honest teaching and inclusive public schools should go to school board meetings and pay attention to these races.
By Ben Jealous
 
an Amazon employee makes sure a box riding on a belt is not sticking out at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J.
Business
OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration made 14 citations against the company during inspections that occurred over the summer at warehouses in New York, Florida, Illinois, Colorado and Idaho.
By Associated Press
 
Goalie Arvid Soderblom drinks water.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks send down Arvid Soderblom, call up Isaak Phillips in flurry of moves
The Hawks also activated goalie Alex Stalock from injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi on IR with a facial fracture Monday.
By Ben Pope
 
Nathan_Billegas_Brandon_Perez.jpg
Crime
Vigils planned at Benito Juarez High School as police report no new leads in last week’s mass shooting there
Nathan Billegas, 14, and Brandon Perez, 15, were killed and two other teens — a boy and a girl, both 15 — were wounded as classes were being dismissed Friday at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street.
By Sophie Sherry and Elvia Malagón
 