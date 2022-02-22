 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago to lift mask and vaccine mandates on Feb. 28, but keep masks in schools for now

Rather than risk yet another confrontation with the Chicago Teachers Union, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez are prepared, for now, to follow the agreement they struck with CTU to end a dispute that canceled classes for five days last month.

By Fran Spielman and Nader Issa
A sign on the fence outside of Lowell Elementary School, 3320 W. Hirsch St., in January.
A sign on the fence outside of Lowell Elementary School, 3320 W. Hirsch St., in January.
Getty Images

Chicago officials are expected to announce Tuesday that the city will lift its mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates on Feb. 28, but Chicago Public School students, teachers and employees must keep their masks on — at least for the time being.

Rather than risk yet another confrontation with the Chicago Teachers Union, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her hand-picked CPS CEO Pedro Martinez are prepared, for now, to abide by the agreement they struck with CTU that ended a dispute that canceled classes for five days last month.

The mayor and Chicago Public Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Martinez initially had been scheduled to appear with them, but an updated schedule for the mayor issued at 1 p.m. no longer included the schools CEO.

At least one lawsuit has been filed — by CPS parents in Mount Greenwood — that could end up lifting the mask mandate in Chicago. Mandates already have been lifted in more than 150 school districts elsewhere around the state.

No matter what happens in CPS, starting on Monday, patrons of restaurants, bars and gyms will soon be free to take their masks off and keep their vaccine cards in their wallets.

Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia welcomed the mayor’s on-again-off-again decision to lift the mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates, keeping to the same statewide date set by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“We’re going back to a sense of normalcy. That’s what the general public wants to see. And if operators still want to impose mask mandates at their individual restaurants, they can. I think there might be a few,” he said.

Since Jan. 3, Chicago has required restaurant, bar and gym patrons to show proof of vaccination and a photo ID.

The requirement forced restaurants and bars already struggling with a shortage of staff to reassign some workers to check vaccination cards and IDs — or ask beleaguered wait staff to do it.

Either way, it’s been a burden that has, occasionally resulted in confrontations between employees and customers, Toia said.

“It has been difficult. When you get a party of five or six that comes in, three or four might have the vaccine and a couple don’t. Then, a party of five leaves because all five of ’em do not have the vaccine. That’s tough. It’s been a tough January and February for restaurant operators,” he said.

Last week, Lightfoot said she was not prepared to “put an artificial date” on lifting Chicago’s mask and proof of vaccine mandates — even though the city was making “tremendous progress” in “climbing down the back slope” of the Omicron surge.

That cautionary flag appeared to jeopardize the city’s plan to match Pritzker in lifting is indoor mask mandate for most public settings by Feb. 28 — even though Arwady hedged a bit the following day.

But that was before the bottom dropped out of the Omicron surge.

As of Tuesday, Chicago’s average daily case rate was 283 — down 37% from the 452 cases-a-day just one week ago. Hospitalizations were down 29% — to a daily average of 27. Deaths were down 51 % over the last week—from 9.7 last week to 4.7.

The city’s positivity rate was 1.5%. That’s down from 2% a week ago.

Even by the mayor’s own high standards for lifting mitigations, Chicago now passes the test for liberation with flying colors.

In This Stream

Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois

View all 747 stories

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Eight questions and answers on the IHSA state basketball playoffs

Here are several postseason questions we will look to see answered as this 2022 state tournament plays out over the next three weeks.

By Joe Henricksen

Parliamentary maneuver likely to delay City Council showdown on gang asset forfeiture ordinance, mayor’s deputy floor leader says

Any two City Council members — no reason needed — can delay a vote for one meeting. Ald. George Cardenas expects that stalling tactic to be used to delay a vote on s proposal to sue gangs and seize their assets.

By Fran Spielman

Ukrainian Americans are committed to preserving an identity Putin wants to destroy

The Ukrainian American diaspora, topping 1.1 million people, live primarily in big cities like New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. Many fled political persecution or are descendants of those who did.

By Katja Kolcio

3-year-old boy hurt in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting

The child was in a car with a woman at Congress Parkway and Kilbourn Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By David Struett and Emmanuel Camarillo

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: no update on my future

Rodgers made his scheduled appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" — and offered no clarity about what he will do in 2022.

By Patrick Finley

Some Las Vegas Strip casinos to get new facades, familiar names

Caesars Entertainment Inc., owner of the venerable Bally’s Las Vegas, announced it plans to rename its heart-of-the-Strip towers the Horseshoe Las Vegas.

By Associated Press