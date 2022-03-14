The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
City Hall News Chicago

City Council’s Rules Committee chair to file for remap referendum

“We’re taking it to the voters and we’re gonna let the voters decide,” said Rules Committee Chair Michelle Harris. “Without 41 people making a decision to move forward, how do we avoid going to referendum? … We’re filing for a referendum because we need 41 votes.”

Fran Spielman By Fran Spielman
 March 14, 2022 05:08 PM
SHARE City Council’s Rules Committee chair to file for remap referendum
Chicago City Hall

Chicago City Hall.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times file

With the City Council’s Black and Latino caucuses at loggerheads over new ward boundaries, the chairman of the Rules Committee is throwing in the towel on negotiations.

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) on Tuesday plans to do what the Latino Caucus did in December: petition the city clerk’s office for a referendum on the Black Caucus’ version of a new ward map.

The map is backed by 33 alderpersons, eight short of the 41 needed to avoid a referendum. It was drawn for the Rules Committee and the Black Caucus by Mike Kasper, who spent decades as election law expert for now-deposed-and-indicted Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

It includes 14 majority Hispanic wards and preserves 17 African American wards, including one with a Black plurality.

The major roadblock to a deal between the Black and Latino Caucuses is the demand for a 15th majority-Hispanic ward.

After leaving two Hispanic majority wards on the table 10 years ago at the behest of then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the Latino Caucus won’t settle for less.

Related

Chicago voters likely will now decide between the Black Caucus map and the Latino Caucus map, which has 15 majority-Hispanic wards — two more than now, based on a 5.2% increase in Chicago’s Hispanic population.

In the 2020 census, the city’s Hispanic population increased, while its Black population declined.

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) chats with another alderman during a Chicago City Council meeting last month.

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) chats with another alderman during a Chicago City Council meeting in June.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

“I have to do what I have to do for the group of aldermen that are with us. … We’re taking it to the voters and we’re gonna let the voters decide,” said Harris, who doubles as Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s floor leader.

“Without 41 people making a decision to move forward, how do we avoid going to referendum? … The Latino Caucus stopped negotiating weeks ago.”

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), Latino Caucus chairman, was unfazed by the latest maneuver in the once-a-decade game of political chicken.

“This means that the people of Chicago will decide reapportionment for the next decade-plus, which is not a bad thing,” Villegas said.

“We’ll win it because of the fact that our message is gonna be about fairness, transparency, no backroom deals. … Communities want to stay intact. People are tired of elected officials selecting their voters, instead of voters selecting their elected officials.”

Related

For months, Harris has warned Chicago’s first remap referendum in 30 years would cost taxpayers upwards of $40 million.

Villegas has called that a “scare tactic,” arguing the real cost is, at most, 20-cents-a-voter.

On Monday, Harris stood by the $40 million figure, since the “losing side will file lawsuits. … It’s just what happens when you go to referendum and you take it to the people. The losers will always feel that they got cheated or whatever.”

Last month, the Latino Caucus forged an alliance with the CHANGE Illinois Action Fund that could make it easier to attract voter support.

One week later, Villegas said negotiations had stopped, and he was “1,000 percent certain” the issue was headed for a referendum on June 28.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) speaks during a press conference for the launch of The People’s Coalition Map before a City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, 2022.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) at a City Hall press conference in February for the launch of The People’s Coalition Map.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Villegas on Monday accused the Rules Committee of refusing to allow the Latino Caucus to make 10 changes to accommodate CHANGE Illinois’ demand to keep “key communities from being significantly splintered.”

Those changes include keeping Englewood in two wards, instead of six or seven, and keeping Washington Park in the same ward as Woodlawn. They change some boundaries in six other wards to align with the map drawn by the CHANGE Illinois commission.

“By not allowing us to do that, they’ve told CHANGE Illinois, `Your input is not welcome here.’ This is going to make us work even harder together,” Villegas said.

Aviation Committee OKs O’Hare land deal

Also on Monday, the City Council’s Aviation Committee signed off on a $107.8 million deal paving the way for transferring 202 acres of city-owned land at O’Hare International Airport to be used for the western access road that’s been talked about for 30 years, but never delivered.

In addition to a gravy train of jobs and contracts, Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee said western access will ease airport traffic jams by creating a “back door” to O’Hare.

“Those individuals that are just trying to merely bypass O’Hare and get onto that southern leg of 294 will now have an alternate. They can go the west side, instead of clogging our entrance, which is one way in and one way out of O’Hare off I-190,” she said.

 

 

Next Up In Politics
Chicago police detectives begin training to investigate drug deaths as possible homicides
For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle. A nationwide study aims to help them.
Housing advocates demand demolition surcharge along 606 trail be made permanent
Lightfoot vows to enforce COVID vaccine mandate against police officers
City Council committee takes first step on ordinance intended to punish Trump over Capitol insurrection
Read the Illinois attorney general’s memo admonishing the CPD for its PCI program
The Latest
An Asian needle ant with its prey.
Invasive ant from Asia with quite a bite has now been found as far north as Evansville, Indiana
While other ants might bite, the Asian needle ant delivers a painful sting, says Timothy Gibb, a Purdue University entomologist.
By Associated Press
March 14, 2022 06:00 PM
Brendan Deenihan, the Chicago Police Department’s chief of detectives,
News
Chicago police detectives begin training to investigate drug deaths as possible homicides
‘Locking up a drug dealer will not bring my daughter Sydney back,’ a retired cop told detectives Monday. ‘But I am confident that our efforts will save the lives of others.’
By Frank Main
March 14, 2022 05:00 PM
Children and teachers from the KU Kids Deanwood Childcare Center complete a mural in celebration of the launch of the Child Tax Credit on July 14, 2021 in Washington, D.C.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Families like mine are hurting without the monthly child tax credit
Managing that grocery bill or filling our tanks with gas is much harder now. If it has been difficult for my family, I can only imagine the repercussions for others in harsher circumstances.
By Letters to the Editor
March 14, 2022 05:00 PM
Strome__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks enter trade deadline week riding scoring surge
Despite scoring 35 goals in their last eight games, the Blackhawks’ off-ice news will far outweigh their on-ice news during the final week before the NHL trade deadline next Monday.
By Ben Pope
March 14, 2022 04:49 PM
Brooklynn Chiles, 8, looks up from her smartphone. She has tested positive for COVID-19 three times, lost her father to COVID last year and is part of a National Institutes of Health-funded study at Children’s National Hospital on children and the coronavirus.
Nation/World
For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle. A nationwide study aims to help them.
By Colleen Long | AP
March 14, 2022 04:30 PM