The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
City Hall News Chicago

Plan to create position of legislative counsel stalls again

Unless she is re-elected, Mayor Lori Lightfoot may never face a council with its own parliamentarian to counter her rulings from the chair. On Wednesday, a new and improved legislative counsel ordinance championed by Ald. Anthony Beale was held in committee.

Fran Spielman By Fran Spielman
 March 16, 2022 02:09 PM
SHARE Plan to create position of legislative counsel stalls again
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presiding at a meeting of the Chicago City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a meeting of the Chicago City Council in September. Some of her procedural rulings from the rostrum while presiding at council meetings have perturbed some of her council critics.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

It looks like Mayor Lori Lightfoot may never have to contend with a City Council with its own attorney and parliamentarian to counter her rulings that contradict Roberts Rules of Order.

Not unless Lightfoot is re-elected, at least.

The Committee on Budget and Government Operations made that outcome more likely Wednesday, holding in committee a new and improved legislative counsel ordinance championed by Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), one of Lightfoot’s most outspoken Council critics.

Budget Chair Pat Dowell (3rd) said she placed the ordinance on the agenda with the intention of holding the hearing Beale has demanded for nearly a year.

But Dowell said she decided to hold the ordinance in committee after Beale’s “late” delivery of a substitute ordinance with dramatic differences. Those differences raised serious concerns that must be resolved, she said.

“People have not had an opportunity to really delve into the substitute, which we received late [Tuesday] — after working hours, actually — at 6:07 p.m. And there are a lot of substantive issues … really different from the original submitted by Alderman Beale,” Dowell told her colleagues.

“The changing of rules within the substitute ordinance should actually be considered by the Rules Committee. There are also issues with funding of the two positions with the Law Department. And the Budget Office has not reviewed any of this. We have not spoken with Law or Budget about what’s included in the ordinance.”

Related

Beale branded Dowell’s objections a smokescreen and argued his colleagues have accepted and passed eleventh-hour substitutes on far more pressing issues without a whimper of debate.

“They’re trying to punt this until after the election as a favor to her and because they don’t want to give up control” of the City Council’s Office of Financial Analysis and the Legislative Reference Bureau, Beale told the Sun-Times.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), the City Council’s president pro tem, has scheduled a series of closed-door briefings for Friday to outline his counter-proposal for a legislative counsel.

Reilly wants to rename the Legislative Reference Bureau he controls and empower that new office to “provide unbiased advice to City Council members on parliamentary procedures, legislative interpretation and other substantive and procedural matters” during council meetings and to council committees “upon request.”

“The idea is to get this right the first time. … The hope is the outcome of the briefings is we have an even better ordinance,” Reilly said.

“Alderman Beale and I have the same goal here, which is to provide the City Council with much greater resources to make us a better-informed body when we’re interacting with the executive branch. Whoever that is.”

Reilly offered to prepare a “side-by-side comparison” between his own proposal and Beale’s “dramatically different” substitute, which he called “a lot better” than the original.

“No one wants to drag this thing out unnecessarily. I sure don’t. … If people are willing to set aside personality differences, we can get something done here,” he said.

“The purpose is not to kill one ordinance and pass another. It’s that, if we’re gonna do this, let’s do it right so we’re providing future City Councils with a really great tool box.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

The Chicago City Council at an October meeting.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Beale called his $1 million-a-year substitute “a great piece of legislation” that would bring “total independence and transparency” to a City Council now under the mayor’s thumb.

“This Council will finally be able to talk to lawyers and budget people in order to get honest and straight answers without having to go to someone for approval. This is basically copied out of what they do in Congress,” he said.

“Time is really of the essence. ... I’m not interested in people trying to derail it.”

Last summer, 22 of Chicago’s 50 Council members signed a letter to the mayor demanding that she “honor and consistently follow” the Council’s rules of procedure, citing numerous occasions when Lightfoot made parliamentary rulings contradicting those rules.

Implied, but not stated, was that if Lightfoot continued to disregard those rules while presiding at council meetings, members would challenge her rulings in court.

In January, Beale tried to bring the matter to a head, but failed after yet another disputed ruling from the chair.

Prior to the vote, Lightfoot reminded alderpersons with “amnesia” that she campaigned on a promise to give the council its own attorney, but “the body hasn’t acted.”

“It is a complicated thing. What are we gonna do — have dueling parliamentarians on the floor of this body? Maybe. Maybe. But you’ve got to figure it out. Let’s not do things on the fly,” Lightfoot said.

“Need I remind you of your legislative inspector general and the amount of money that was spent there because it was done on the fly and not thoughtful. Hundreds of thousands of dollars that were spent and owed without having any parameters around what that individual’s work was.”

Next Up In Politics
Zelenskyy tells US Congress, ‘We need you right now’
City’s tourism promoter gets a new leader
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Kamala Harris still negative
Activists, some City Council members saddened by no charges in Toledo, Alvarez shootings
Pandemic progress report: Chicago in ‘much better place’ now than ‘any other point’ — but don’t ditch those masks just yet
Only 16 police officers on no-pay status for violating vaccine mandate, Lightfoot says
The Latest
Marilyn Miglin, cosmetics tycoon, died Monday. She was 83.
Obituaries
Marilyn Miglin, cosmetics queen, former Home Shopping Network host and wife of slain real estate developer, dead at 83
Mrs. Miglin died Monday in Chicago surrounded by family.
By Mitch Dudek
March 16, 2022 01:59 PM
Tom Brady (left) and Aaron Rodgers talk after a Patriots-Packers game in 2018.
Bears
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and the Bears’ decades-long dearth of icons
You have to go back to Walter Payton and Mike Ditka to find someone as important as the two great, and annoying, quarterbacks.
By Rick Morrissey
March 16, 2022 01:52 PM
Chef Jason Vincent of Giant restaurant has been nominated as a finalist for outstanding chef from the James Beard Awards.|
Food and Restaurants
Chef Jason Vincent, Kasama restaurant among the Chicago nominations for 2022 James Beard Awards
In the category of best chef Great Lakes, Chicagoans received four of the five nominations.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 16, 2022 01:51 PM
showimage.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Missing woman in Evanston ‘a leader and advocate for the trans community’
Elise Malary, 31, last had contact with her family last Wednesday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 16, 2022 01:35 PM
1385220340.jpg
Education
CPS mask-optional policy upheld, for now, by labor board in blow to teachers union
The Illinois Education Labor Relations Board voted 3-2 Wednesday against a preliminary injunction sought by the Chicago Teachers Union.
By Nader Issa
March 16, 2022 01:13 PM