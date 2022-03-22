The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
City Hall News Chicago

Supt. Brown asks for public’s help in identifying South Shore gunman who killed 2 Monday

“We cannot and we will not let violence become commonplace in the city of Chicago,” Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday.

Mitch Dudek By Mitch Dudek
 March 22, 2022 12:28 PM
SHARE Supt. Brown asks for public’s help in identifying South Shore gunman who killed 2 Monday
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown speaks on the different initiatives to reduce crime in the city during a press conference at City Hall, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown asked for help in identifying a shooter who killed two men and wounded two others Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The gunman, wearing a hood and a mask, fired shots from a bicycle that killed the men, ages 32 and 23.  

“We are asking the community for help in coming forward with any information,” Brown said at a news conference Tuesday at police headquarters.

He pointed to a tip line that can lead to cash rewards of up to $15,000 for any information leading to charges. Tips may be left anonymously at 833-408-0069.

“We cannot and we will not let violence become commonplace in the city of Chicago,” Brown said. 

Brendan Deenihan, the department’s chief of detectives, said investigators “strongly believe” people in the neighborhood know who was behind the shooting. 

He said it wasn’t yet clear if the reason for the shooting was personal or gang related.

Brown also touched on staffing challenges within the police department.

“We have somewhere around 1,100 vacancies,” he said. 

He said two main reasons behind the issue were a temporary freeze on offering police exams during the pandemic and a higher rate of officer attrition during the pandemic — problems that have both eased.

More than 200 recruits are in the city’s police academy, he said.

And a recruiting effort at job fairs and colleges and universities is underway.

The police department has also waived a requirement of 60 college credit hours for applicants with experience in a variety of fields, including the trades, health care and social services. The exemption previously was carved out only for people with military experience.

“We have work to do, but the sky is not falling,” Brown said.

Next Up In Politics
New Park District chief pledges to put in place a ‘culture of respect’ following lifeguard abuse scandal
Illinois lawmakers can help families fight inflation by putting cap on gasoline sales tax
Student-led prayer vigil seeks peace in Ukraine, welcomes refugees to Chicago
8 takeaways from Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing
Chicago joins bandwagon of cities divesting city funds from fossil fuel companies
Finance Committee OKs keeping demolition fees in Pilsen and along 606 trail
The Latest
Stephen Blackwelder, conductor of the DePaul Community Chorus, speaks to the audience during a performance at Gannon Concert Hall. Behind hims is the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago, which plays with the chorus.
Columnists
How to honor the COVID dead?
Music, like a program offered by the DePaul Community Chorus, offers insight into unfathomable loss.
By Neil Steinberg
March 22, 2022 12:53 PM
Signs that call for an end of hate crimes towards Asian American and Pacific Islanders during a rally in honor of AAPI victims at the Chinatown Chicago Public Library Branch, Jan. 30, 2022.
Columnists
People of conscience must stand up against hate
Asian Americans are not alone when it comes to hate crimes, Hate crimes against Black Americans are also up. The Jewish community reported a record number of hate crimes. In Chicago, gay men were the most targeted.
By Jesse Jackson
March 22, 2022 12:47 PM
The Bulls and Blackhawks have announced how fans can get tickets to the remaining home games at the United Center.
Coronavirus
United Center lifts proof of vaccination, negative-test requirement
Once inside, masks are recommended but optional for eventgoers, according to a statement from the United Center.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 22, 2022 11:16 AM
The Hatchery, a food business incubator, opened about four years ago at 135 N. Kedzie Ave.
Food and Restaurants
A look inside Garfield Park’s food business incubator, The Hatchery
Since opening in 2018, The Hatchery food and beverage incubator has offered classes on entrepreneurship, provided kitchen space and helped with licensing for budding restaurateurs.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 22, 2022 10:47 AM
earns_wendys_rumi.jpg
Crime
Chicago police officer served hair and dirt with her food at Wendy’s, police say
The on-duty officer had ordered food at a drive-thru early Monday in the 1600 block of West Division Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 22, 2022 10:38 AM