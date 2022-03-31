Lightfoot unveils assistance program for motorists, commuters

A new city program announced Thursday will help Chicago residents facing higher transportation costs, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The Chicago Moves program, unveiled at a City Hall news conference, will make Chicago “the first and largest major city in the country” with such an assistance plan.

In a news release, the city said it would provide $12.5 million in relief funding. Of that, $7.5 million would be for $150 prepaid cards that can be used at local Chicago gas stations, and $5 million would go toward $50 prepaid cards that can be used on public transit.

Up to 50,000 of the gas cards will be distributed to eligible applicants in a lottery that begins in May, 10,000 cards per month, for five months.

The cards will be good for one year and can be used only for fuel, and only at gas stations located within Chicago.

Applications for Chicago Moves will open April 27. Details will be available pending City Council approval.

To be eligible, applicants must be residents of Chicago; be at least 18 years old; have a current and valid City sticker; and have a household income at or below 140% of the area median Income for Chicago.

“The last two years have been exceedingly difficult for many of our residents, in particular our most vulnerable populations. Through the pandemic, we have collectively faced tragedy, and many among us have faced accompanying economic hardship. Now, as inflation steadily rises and the cost of gas continues to soar, our disadvantaged residents are carrying a significant financial burden,” Lightfoot was quoted as saying in a news release.

“Chicago Moves endeavors to provide much needed relief and ease some of this pain. By subsidizing the cost of gas and transit, this program will enable participants to save their resources for other critical expenses. Chicago is a city that moves. People have to be able to get to work, school, places of worship, medical offices, grocery stores. The goal of this program is to help make those moves easier.”

