Thursday, March 31, 2022
Free gas, CTA cards part of new city program for residents

The city will provide $150 prepaid gas cards and $50 prepaid cards for use on public transit to applicants who live in the city, have a valid vehicle sticker and meet income guidelines.

Fran Spielman By Fran Spielman
   
A new program announced Thursday is intended to offer some relief from high gasoline prices.

Associated Press

A new city program announced Thursday will help Chicago residents facing higher transportation costs, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The Chicago Moves program, unveiled at a City Hall news conference, will make Chicago “the first and largest major city in the country” with such an assistance plan.

In a news release, the city said it would provide $12.5 million in relief funding. Of that, $7.5 million would be for $150 prepaid cards that can be used at local Chicago gas stations, and $5 million would go toward $50 prepaid cards that can be used on public transit.

Lightfoot initially had planned to offer relief through a temporary reduction in the city’s gasoline tax. Her shift in strategy and plans to offer the gas cards and public transit assistance already had been reported by the Sun-Times.

Up to 50,000 of the gas cards will be distributed to eligible applicants in a lottery that begins in May, 10,000 cards per month, for five months.

The cards will be good for one year and can be used only for fuel, and only at gas stations located within Chicago.

Applications for Chicago Moves will open April 27. Details will be available pending City Council approval.

To be eligible for the gas cards, applicants must be residents of Chicago; be at least 18 years old; have a current and valid City sticker; and have a household income at or below 140% of the area median Income for Chicago. That threshold would be $130,480 for a family of four. Details on income limits can be found at chicago.gov.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the Chicago Moves program, to assist motorists and public transit users, at a news conference Thursday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As for public transit, the city will distribute new cards — or add value existing cards — for a total of 100,000 cards at $50 per card.

Of that total, 75,000 cards will be distributed based on geographic data, with priority given to lower-income areas with high numbers of CTA users. The remaining 25,000 transit cards will be distributed citywide.

To be eligible for one of those cards, or to get the $50 credit on an existing Ventra card, applicants must be Chicago residents with a household income at or below 140% of the Chicago’s area median income.

“The last two years have been exceedingly difficult for many of our residents, in particular our most vulnerable populations. Through the pandemic, we have collectively faced tragedy, and many among us have faced accompanying economic hardship. Now, as inflation steadily rises and the cost of gas continues to soar, our disadvantaged residents are carrying a significant financial burden,” Lightfoot was quoted as saying in a news release.

“Chicago Moves endeavors to provide much needed relief and ease some of this pain. By subsidizing the cost of gas and transit, this program will enable participants to save their resources for other critical expenses. Chicago is a city that moves. People have to be able to get to work, school, places of worship, medical offices, grocery stores. The goal of this program is to help make those moves easier.”

