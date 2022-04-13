The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
City Hall News Politics

Newly appointed IG vows to make down payment on ‘debt of legitimacy’ created by corruption scandals

“People suffer from a sort of lack of confidence that the city of Chicago and its government are working in their best interests,” Deborah Witzburg said.

Fran Spielman By Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Newly appointed IG vows to make down payment on ‘debt of legitimacy’ created by corruption scandals
Deborah Witzburg used to be Chicago’s deputy inspector general for public safety. She’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick to become the city inspector general.

Deborah Witzburg

Provided

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s choice to replace longtime Inspector General Joe Ferguson vowed Wednesday to confront the “debt of legitimacy” created by the corruption scandals swirling around two former Democratic kingpins: indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th) and indicted former Il. House Speaker Michael Madigan.

On the day that former Zoning Committee chairman-turned-FBI mole Danny Solis (25th) pleaded not guilty to a bribery charge, newly appointed Inspector General Deborah Witzburg was asked to assess the damage done by the corruption scandals.

Testifying at her confirmation hearing before the City Council’s Committee on Ethics and Government Oversight, Witzburg said there are “two kinds of costs to corruption.” There are “dollar costs” where “bad decisions and decisions made for bad reasons” cost the city money that can’t be used for other things.

And there is what Witzburg called the “larger and darker specter.” That is, the more insidious “debt of legitimacy” caused by the never-ending cycle of public corruption.

“The city of Chicago operates at a legitimacy deficit with its residents. That, I think, is felt deeply by everyone who lives in and works for this city. That means that the city and its agencies and officials are not, sort of, entitled to the benefit of the doubt in the public view. People suffer from a sort of lack of confidence that the city of Chicago and its government are working in their best interests,” said Witzburg, 38.

“That’s not the sort of problem that forms overnight, and it won’t be solved overnight. But it is all of our responsibilities every day to sort of make down payments against that deficit of trust and legitimacy.”

Witzburg said she plans to do that by “bringing light into windowless rooms as they exist all over city government” and by using the experience she gained while serving under Ferguson as deputy IG for public safety.

“It seems an immovable fact that, for the foreseeable future, police reform and violence reduction will be at the top of the city’s priorities,” she said.

“I can put my background in criminal prosecution and police oversight to good use, the service of a whole of government approach to those mandates.”

Witzburg’s answers delighted committee members, who unanimously approved her appointment.

“The only question I had is why we didn’t do it sooner,” said Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th). “I congratulate the mayor for the appointment. Better late than never.”

Lightfoot clashed openly and repeatedly with Ferguson and, ultimately, forced him out. She then declared her desire to find a new inspector general who “understands the importance of staying in their lane.”

That raised questions about whether Lightfoot was willing to appoint Witzburg even though she was chosen by Ferguson and worked with him to produce reports highly critical of the Lightfoot administration and the Chicago Police Department.

Lightfoot’s decision to choose Witzburg showed she was primarily concerned with shoring up her progressive bonafides amid complaints that she has not been nearly as transparent as she had pledged to be, given her campaign promise to “bring in the light” in the wake of the Burke corruption scandal.

Next Up In Politics
Ald. Sposato blames ‘commie, lefty loons’ for accusing him of ethics violation over Facebook fire truck photo
Biden’s trailblazing federal judicial picks: Asian American, Hispanic nominees for Chicago spots
Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin’s decision to share tax credits helps deliver senior housing project named after late Ald. JoAnn Thompson
State of Black America? Grim, National Urban League says; ‘wealth disparity has gotten wider’
Feds: City may seek to intervene in case against Danny Solis, claiming to be victim
Celebration of Harold Washington’s legacy marks his historic election
The Latest
Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School, 7414 N. Wolcott Ave., in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022.
Other Views
‘Every day feels unsettled’: Why educators are burnt out these days
Looking ahead, educators wonder how schools will cope as the pandemic winds down and beyond.
By Laura Wangsness WillemsenElisheva L. Cohen, and 1 more
 
A Palestinian worker holds wheat grains at traditional a wheat mill, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 21, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean less bread on the table for many countries in the Arab world where millions already struggling to survive. The region is heavily dependent on wheat supplies from the two countries which are now at war, and any shortages of the staple food have the potential to bring unrest.
Letters to the Editor
War in Ukraine will hurt the global economy
High gas prices are just the start. The ripple effects of other commodity prices, particularly of grains, have already started to hit pocketbooks worldwide
By Letters to the Editor
 
Mariners_White_Sox_Baseball_3_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox CF Luis Robert picking up where he left off
Robert getting ‘MVP’ chants from fans, respect from teammates
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
PWill9.jpg
Bulls
No one stops ‘Freak,’ but can the Bulls’ Patrick Williams slow him down?
The hope is that the regular-season finale in Minnesota has woken Williams up on the offensive end. If it truly has, the Bulls would love to see the second-year forward emerge as an X-factor in the Round 1 playoff series against Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Chicago Fire Department work the scene where a porch collapsed in Fifth City, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Chicago
Building where fatal porch collapse happened ‘in serious trouble,’ mayor says
Mayor Lori Lightfoot underscored the need to solve Chicago’s affordable housing crisis and to help impoverished residents make needed repairs and keep up with routine maintenance.
By Fran Spielman
 