Compromise struck on new Chicago City Council ward map; could avoid referendum

A deal has been struck on a new Chicago City Council ward map that will keep the decision from ending up in the hands of voters in the form of a June referendum.

Under the deal, which still must be cemented by a City Council vote next week, the map will create 16 Black majority wards and 14 Latino majority wards, according to Ald. George Cardenas (12th).

Faced with a May 19 deadline to work it out themselves, the agreement calls for one fewer majority Latino ward than the Latino caucus had wanted.

The proposed mapalso contains the city’s first Asian-American-majority ward.

Demographics are key to ward map negotiations.

The city’s Black population is shrinking while the city’s Latino population is growing.

“There’s no need to bring the house down. We can own the house,” Cardenas said,referring to the next remap — in10 years.

“Our day is coming for sure. We have to be patient and humble,” he said.

Cardenas offered a “kudos” to Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her work on Monday to facilitate the agreement and getting all sides to sign on to the map.

Cardenas is grateful the map won’t go to a referendum vote — a measure that, he said, would have siphoned energy from council members to deal with pressing issues like crime and approving a city casino.

“At the end of the day, everyone saw it was in everyone’s best interestto try to solve this,” said Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), head of the council’s Black Caucus.

“As a city, we’ve got bigger fish to fry.”