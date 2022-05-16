Lightfoot sets earlier citywide weekend curfew

A day after announcing that unaccompanied minors would be banned from Millennium Park on weekend evenings, Mayor Lori Lightfoot took the next step and rolled back the citywide weekend curfew to 10 p.m. from the current 11 p.m.

At a Monday morning news conference, Lightfoot said those restrictions will remain in place “for the foreseeable future.” Asked to define a successful outcome she said it would be young people enjoying the city safely with respect for others.

“No, we don’t want to arrest children. But if we have to, we will, if they’re breaking the law,” the mayor said.

“My interest is not in rounding up young people and throwing them in the back of a wagon. It’s in enforcing community norms,” Lightfoot added. Her “expectation” is that young people “will abide by” those community norms when reminded of them.

Lightfoot said the “trauma exacerbated by the pandemic is real” for youth and Chicago needs a “sea change” in their behavior and in parental oversight of them.

What she wants to emphasize, Lightfoot added, is “not the consequences or the heavy hammer” but the sense of responsibility for parents and young people.

Lightfoot had announced the new Millennium Park rule on Sunday, following another night of springtime chaos downtown.

At the time, she had declared that the city “cannot allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger,” Lightfoot said unaccompanied minors won’t be allowed in one of the city’s most iconic tourist attractions after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday, unless they’re with “at least one responsible adult.”

The mayor announced that measure after a frenetic stretch from Saturday evening into early Sunday that started with crowds of young people congregating in the Loop — and ended with a 16-year-old boy fatally shot near “The Bean,” two men wounded in a separate attack nearby and 26 juveniles and five adults arrested.

The new policy “will be strictly enforced and violations will be dealt with swiftly,” according to Lightfoot, who added: “Anyone coming into our public spaces should expect to enjoy them peacefully and must respect and exhibit basic community norms of decency. We simply will not accept anything less.”

The ACLU of Illinois has criticized the curfew, saying Lightfoot’s rule suggested the park “should not be available for all residents of Chicago.”

“The vague description — relying on an undefined ‘responsible adult’ — allowing young people to be present in the park and the promise of strict enforcement will result in unnecessary stops and arrests and further strain relations between CPD and young people of color,” Ed Yohnka, spokesman for the ACLU of Illinois, said in a statement issued Sunday.

Lightfoot said Monday she has “a lot of respect” for the ACLU, but “here on planet earth, we have a crisis” that needs to be addressed with a “very surgically narrow” solution.

Chicago Public Schools security chief Jadine Chou said information on the new 10 p.m. weekend curfew citywide, as well as the 6 p.m. ban at Millennium Park, will be communicated to parents and guardians in a letter.

Lightfoot says she hopes to “educate parents into compliance. ... The last place any of us want to be is enforcement.”