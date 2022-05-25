Divided City Council approves stricter curfew law

Unaccompanied minors under age 18 must be off Chicago streets by 10 p.m. — unless they are returning home from a “ticketed or sponsored event” and have a ticket stub or wristband to prove it.

City Council members held their noses and made it happen Wednesday by a vote of 30 to 19 that followed a barrage of criticism from all sides.

“This summer, young people will die in this city. But what can we do today to prevent it?” Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), the former Chicago Police officer who chairs the Committee on Public Safety, told his colleagues as debate opened Wednesday.

“We’re now looking at over 800 murders a year. We, as elected officials have to stand up and” try and prevent that from happening.

License Committee Chair Emma Mitts (37th) added, “It’s not perfect. But it’s a start.”

Aldermanic allies and critics alike once again condemned the crackdown as a toothless and desperate response that will have no impact on an outbreak of youth violence in the downtown area culminatinh in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy near the Bean in Millennium Park and a mass shooting on the Near North Side that left two people dead and seven others injured.

In fact, alderpersons argued the curfew changes might even make the problem of youth violence even worse, as it has in some cities, including Washington D.C.

“This is just saying, ‘I dare you to break another rule.’ It’s ineffective. ... Spending our time doing this is disrespectful. ... It’s telling our young people that we have no idea what to do with them, so let’s do something,” said Ald. Maria Hadden (49th).

“Government are not parents. Government cannot replace parents. This is not going to work. It’s not going to change anything. ... We are killing our young people.”

Prior to Wednesday’s vote, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) handed out copies of studies purporting to show tighter curfew laws have the opposite effect of what sponsors intend.

“Expanding teen curfews leads to an increase in gun violence. A vote for this ordinance is a vote to increase gun violence,” he said.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) said young people “would not be downtown” if they lived in communities that were “invested in.”

“I don’t have a skating rink. I don’t have a Chuck E. Cheese. I don’t have anything for young people to do,” Taylor said.

Obviously referring to the protests after the murder of George Floyd, Taylor said, “Young people are the people who changed this country. What if Martin Luther King had a curfew? What is the next? ... What pisses me off about this country is we wait `til something dramatic happens and then, we blame the young people we didn’t invest in.”

Taylor also fired back at the demand for more parental responsibility.

“And all of this notion about parents — I work 80 hours a week. How am I home?” she said.

Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) said the claim that an earlier curfew will make matters worse strains credulity.

“There’s no way in the world that a curfew is gonna bring more killing. They were gonna do it in the first place,” Austin said, admonishing parents to do what she did, and keep a close watch on their children.

The modified ordinance puts the weight of law behind Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s “emergency” executive order turning back the clock and age of Chicago’s 1992 curfew law — from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m., applying to minors under 18 instead of under 17.

Chicago Police will now be empowered to stop young people under 18 who are out in public after 10 p.m. and not either “exercising First Amendment Rights” or “participating in or returning home immediately after a ticketed of sponsored event” with a ticket stub or wrist-band to prove it.

The ordinance also maintains existing exceptions or “carve-outs” for young people traveling to and from jobs, schools, civic events or other “emergencies.”

Those without a legitimate excuse will be asked to return home. Those who refuse can be detained by police until a parent or guardian arrives to pick them up.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), a candidate for mayor and Lightfoot’s most outspoken City Council critic, warned again Wednesday that demoralized, inundated and overworked Chicago police officers will, once again, be yanked out of neighborhood police districts “so we can have the curfew patrol downtown.”

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), shown at the kickoff of his mayoral campaign in April, said the mayor’s changes to Chicago’s curfew law won’t do any good, and will require removing police officers from the neighborhoods to handle enforcement. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Lopez pointed to the “80 percent drop” in curfew citations in recent years—from 2,453 citations in 2018, the number has dropped to 1,804 in 2019; 635 in 2020; 364 citations last year; and 98 so far this year.

“This ordinance doesn’t address the issues of family and what’s going on in the community. All this does is escalate tensions between our youth and our city and our police officers. The same tensions that the city is trying to de-escalate,” Lopez said Wednesday.

Lopez argued the earlier curfew against older teens “sets the Chicago Police officers up for failure.”

“We are going to force them into a situation where people are already tense and already at a ten and ask them to bring it down to a two and tell them to go home,” he said.

Lightfoot has argued repeatedly her goal is not to “have mass arrests of young people” but to “make sure that our young people know what the rules are and that they….follow those rules without having any kind of other incident.

“Officers go up to the children. They tell them that there’s a curfew. They ask them where they’re going and help them get on their way — direct them to a train or bus,” the mayor said.

But former-rapper-turned-Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) believes curfew enforcement has and will continue to be race-based.

Vasquez recalled being “kicked out” of Grant Park and Navy Pier every weekend, “because I was a person of color out there literally just playing music with friends.”

“Curfews don’t work. What they do is they force people to go even further. All this does is it criminalizes children of color and further segregates our city,” Vasquez said, his voice rising.

Ald. Andre Vasquez Jr. speaks with Mayor Lori Lightfoot during Wednesday’s Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois has raised similar concerns about the potential for the stricter curfew ordinance to be “implemented in a biased and discriminatory fashion.”

In a letter to Lightfoot last week, the ACLU warned police redeployments from neighborhood police districts “harm public safety in predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods that already suffer the brunt of Chicago’s tragic gang violence.”

“Our biggest concern is how this ordinance will be enforced and who will be targeted for enforcement. Go back to the week-long curfew imposed after the George Floyd protests. There were 900 arrests. Three quarters of those arrests were African-Americans. That tells us that, when you have a broad law that allows for people to be stopped, questioned and, potentially detained, it can be enforced in a discriminatory way,” ACLU spokesman Ed Yohnka said.

With full Council approval of the mayor’s ordinance, the question is whether the ACLU will attempt legal action to overturn it and seek an injunction delaying enforcement in the meantime.

“Everything’s on the table,” Yohnka said earlier this week.