The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
City Hall News Politics

Appeals court ruling revives Chicago ticket lawsuit

Class action case, filed in 2018, seeks refunds for millions of people who got parking or city sticker tickets that carried fines and fees totaling more than $250.

Andy Grimm By Andy GrimmFran Spielman
   
SHARE Appeals court ruling revives Chicago ticket lawsuit
A city of Chicago ticket awaits the owner of a car parked outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

An appeals court on Friday revived a class-action lawsuit that seeks refunds for city tickets for more than a dozen types of minor, nonmoving violations.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

An appeals court ruling issued Friday gave new life to a class-action lawsuit that claims the city has for years assessed illegally large fines and fees for parking and vehicle sticker tickets.

Chicago’s penalties for offenses such as parking in front of a fire hydrant or lacking a “wheel tax” sticker exceed the $250 limit set by the state, a three-judge panel ruled.

The ruling sends the 2018 lawsuit back to Cook County Circuit Court, where a judge last year tossed the case after finding state law allowed the city to tag scofflaws with fines and penalties of up to $500.

The revived lawsuit could mean refunds for “millions” of people who received tickets and late fees, said attorney Jacie Volna, whose firm in 2017 successfully won a $38.75 million settlement the city over late fees tacked onto red-light and speed camera tickets.

“This lawsuit could help a lot of people,” Volna said Friday, noting news reports that identified ticket debt as a major factor in the high rate of personal bankruptcies in Chicago. “The city is addicted to these penalties, they use them as revenue, and they can cause a real downward spiral for a lot of people.”

A spokeswoman for the city Law Department said the city is reviewing the ruling.

Related

The city in 2012 boosted the fine for out-of-date city sticker violations from $100 to $200, with a $50 late fee for late payment —the appeals court ruling threw out one named defendant in the class-action case because he paid the $200 fine before the late fee kicked in.

The lawsuit also lists more than a dozen offenses, including having window tinting that is too dark or parking in a loading zone, that carry penalties of $140 or more and double to more than the $250 limit if not paid promptly.

Kyle Garchar, one of the named plaintiffs, said he was thrilled the lawsuit was back in circuit court. Garchar racked up several city sticker tickets within a few weeks in 2017 and 2018—and was unable to earn money from his job as a ride-share driver after the city notified Uber and Lyft about his unpaid tickets — and still has not finished out his payment plan with the city.

“It was honestly a constant, crippling burden that would weigh on me,” Garchar said Friday. “It’s hard to put into the words the feeling of not being able to get out of paying this stupid ticket.”

Next Up In Politics
Reilly condemns 11th-hour ‘switcheroo’ to Medinah Temple as site for temporary casino
We can’t depend on the Supreme Court to be our conscience on abortion
Mask up! No mandate, but ‘strongly’ urged for CPS and beyond as COVID-19 risk level rises to ‘medium’ across Chicago area
With S&P bump, Illinois now upgraded by all three ratings agencies
In Chicago, advocates and providers brace for influx of patients if abortion rights are rolled back
Democratic Party of Illinois bids to make Illinois early presidential primary state
The Latest
Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), left, and Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd)
Fran Spielman Show
Reilly condemns 11th-hour ‘switcheroo’ to Medinah Temple as site for temporary casino
“We’re already struggling with a major crime problem in this area of River North. To layer this on top ... you’re giving the police department an assignment they don’t have the resources to handle,” Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Abortion rights advocates demonstrated at Federal Plaza in Chicago on Tuesday in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.
Columnists
We can’t depend on the Supreme Court to be our conscience on abortion
We — I mean Black women of my age — keep our feelings on the subject buried. But the prospect Roe v. Wade might be overturned could bring back painful memories for many.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Supreme_Court_Abortion_Illinois__1_.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: May 6, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A woman was found dead behind a Potbelly restaurant at 4709 N. Lincoln Ave. on Thursday, police said.
Crime
Death of woman found shot in Lincoln Square ruled a suicide: autopsy
The woman, 62, was found with a gunshot wound to the face behind a Potbelly restaurant in the 4700 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago police said.
By David Struett
 
Nourish_ExternalRendering_e1651245842505.png
Health
‘Staggering’ need for food remains as Greater Chicago Food Depository prepares to expand
The $53 million project — which will include a kitchen preparing some 10,000 meals daily — was temporarily halted due to the pandemic, the agency said.
By Stefano Esposito
 