Lightfoot uses disputed parliamentary maneuver to stave off speed camera defeat

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday used a disputed parliamentary maneuver to stave off defeat on the volatile issue of how fast motorists can drive before getting a speed camera ticket in Chicago.

One day after the City Council Finance Committee voted 16 to 15 to raise the ticketing threshold — from 6 mph over the posted speed limit to 10 mph — mayoral allies exercised their right to defer consideration of the higher threshold until their next meeting, on July 20.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), City Council champion for the higher ticketing threshold, accused the mayor of making up the rules to suit her political purposes — again.

Beale argued from the floor that the full council had no choice but to cast a final vote on the ordinance he’s been pushing for more than a year because it has already been “deferred and published” once and cannot be delayed again.

But Lightfoot ruled otherwise and cut off debate as Beale shouted at her from the floor.

“We’ve debated this long enough,” she said.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) was angered by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision to again delay a vote on his ordinance that would restore higher thresholds for speed-camera tickets. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

When Beale “respectfully appealed” the ruling of the chair and demanded a roll call vote, the mayor countered, “D&P’s are not debatable. They’re not appealable. It’s interesting that, every time you’re wrong, you challenge everything.”

Beale then joined mayoral challenger Ray Lopez (15th), another one of the mayor’s most outspoken council critics, in delaying consideration of every item on the Finance Committee’s agenda.

“The games continue,” a disgusted Lightfoot said from the rostrum.

Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) could only shake her head while muttering, “Childish. Childish.”

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) added, “I’d like to be recorded as thoroughly embarrassed and ask my colleagues to cease and desist.”

Finance Chair Scott Waguespack (32nd) replied, “We don’t have a ‘thoroughly embarrassed’ button” on the electronic voting system. He told Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th): “They could take the loss and act like adults.”

Ald. Carrie Austin (34th), reacting to the parliamentary dispute between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Ald. Anthony Beale over a delay in a vote on Beale’s ordinance raising the threshold for speed-camera tickets. Austin shook her head and could be heard muttering: “Childish. Childish.” Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

When the Finance Committee agenda was concluded, Lightfoot called for the council to stand in recess.

After a few minutes, the council reconvened. Beale and Lopez allowed items on the Budget Committee report to go through without challenge. Their retaliation was over.

Wednesday’s dust-up was prompted by the latest in a series of disputed parliamentary rulings that, Beale contends, underscore the need for the City Council to have its own attorney and parliamentarian to counter mayoral rulings from the chair that contradict Roberts Rules of Order.

That’s yet another Beale crusade that has dragged on for months and has, so far, gone nowhere.

Lightfoot may well have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. But it is likely to be short-lived.

She was forced to resort to another stalling tactic because, at this moment, she doesn’t have the votes to maintain the lower threshold that has generated an avalanche of tickets and $59 million in revenue for the city since being imposed in March 2021.

That means a mayoral defeat almost certainly cannot be avoided.

After Mayor Lori Lightfoot ruled that a vote on a speed-camera ticketing ordinance could be delayed again, two members of the City Council also moved to delay every item on the Finance Committee agenda. One member called the dispute “childish.” Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The only question is when it happens and whether it sets the stage for Lightfoot’s first mayoral veto — Chicago’s first since Richard M. Daley vetoed the big box minimum wage ordinance in 2006.

Lightfoot left little doubt she has her veto pen in hand if the ordinance passes at the July 20 meeting before the council’s August recess.

In a blistering statement issued after the Finance Committee vote, Lightfoot took pains to name all 16 alderpersons who dared vote against her and urge Chicagoans to “remember their names.”

They included six members of the mayor’s own council leadership team, including Budget Chair Pat Dowell (3rd), a U.S. House candidate running in the crowded 1st Congressional District Democratic primary.

“What happened today is simply not responsible governance. I will not let City Council jeopardize public safety,” the mayor was quoted as saying.

“It is simply unconscionable that, after losing 173 Chicagoans to speed-related traffic fatalities in 2021, some aldermen are acting with so little regard for public safety.”

For months, Lightfoot and her top aides have argued that their decision to start issuing $35 tickets to motorists caught going between six and nine miles-an-hour over the speed limit around schools and parks was all about safety.

But earlier this week, the mayor changed her tune.

She argued it was also about revenue — and that restoring the ticketing threshold to what it was before March 2021 would deprive the city of $45 million that can only be used to fund “public safety, infrastructure improvements and safe passage workers near parks and schools.”

A Chicago speed camera. Stefano Esposito / Sun-Times

Budget Director Susie Park even went so far as to warn alderpersons that the $45 million the city stands to lose would be enough to hire 824 police officers.

That argument further enraged opponents of the lower threshold. They called it a bait-and-switch.

Ald. Sophia King (4th) said she doesn’t want to “balance the budget off the backs of those who are least able to afford it.”

King, mulling a campaign for mayor against Lightfoot, added:

“I really want us to really look at real equitable and safety solutions. Honestly. I don’t see this as that. I see this as a gotcha moment.”

“We should make a concerted effort to switch to locations … that correlate with safety. … In terms of equity we really need to look at that. We definitely need to look at what’s happening on DuSable [Lake Shore] Drive. It’s like the wild, wild west out there. I think we can get lots of revenue . I think we can get more revenue than we’re getting now. And I think we can make our city safer.”

Beale said the lower ticketing threshold has been a “cash grab” and “all about revenue” from the very beginning. He argued that the majority of alderpersons who support raising the bar are every bit as concerned about safety as the mayor and Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi are.

“This ordinance was never about reducing the speed limit. It was about righting the wrong of changing the speed threshold without a City Council vote,” Beale told his colleagues minutes before the razor-thin committee victory.

Beale noted the majority of revenue generated by the lower threshold has been “on the backs of those who can least afford it in Black and Brown communities.”

If and when Lightfoot does veto the higher ticketing threshold, she will have strong support from the Active Transportation Alliance, an advocacy organization representing pedestrians and cyclists.

“Even small reductions in speed — just five miles per hour — greatly increase the likelihood of a victim surviving a crash,” the Active Transportation Alliance said in a statement.

Although enforcement is an “imperfect half-measure,” the alliance argued that raising the threshold in the middle of a “traffic safety crisis” is “irresponsible.”

“City officials should, instead, strengthen the photo enforcement program to maximize its safety impact and better account for racial inequities in street design,” the alliance said.

“Cameras should be placed at the most dangerous locations and moved based on frequent data analysis. Revenue generated from cameras should be used to redesign dangerous streets and ultimately result in fewer tickets. High-crash streets in majority Black and Brown neighborhoods should be priorities for safety improvements to ensure rates of speeding decline and residential in these areas are not overburdened with fines.”

Contributing: Ashlee Rezin

