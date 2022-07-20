Chicago City Council poised to defy Lightfoot by raising ticketing threshold for speed cameras

The Chicago City Council is poised Wednesday to raise the ticketing threshold for Chicago speed cameras, in what would be an embarrassing act of defiance against a mayor viewed as both dictatorial and unpopular.

The vote will set the stage for Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s first veto and the first by a Chicago mayor since 2006, when Richard M. Daley snuffed out an ordinance setting a minimum wage for big-box stores.

Lightfoot left no doubt about that earlier this week.

“One way or the other, I am not gonna stand idly by and allow the city council to do something that, I know, will be detrimental to the health and well-being of the city,” Lightfoot told reporters.

The mayor pointed once again to the 174 “traffic-related fatalities ... as a result of speed in 2021 alone.” She argued fatalities have continued to grow this year.

“It makes no sense for us to be increasing the speeds around parks and schools when we know what the horrific consequences are for pedestrians and for other drivers when the speed is exceeded in the way that’s being proposed.”

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), who championed the push to raise the ticketing threshold from 6 mph over the posted speed limit to 10 mph over the limit, has acknowledged he cannot muster the 34 votes needed to override a veto.

Still, the fact that alderpersons know that and are willing to defy the mayor anyway speaks volumes about Lightfoot’s contentious relationship with the council.

Alderpersons are determined to send a message to the mayor — and curry favor with constituents who will decide their political fate in February — whether or not their act of defiance stands.

Lightfoot has traced her council troubles to her refusal to “buy votes” and said she has no interest a “rubber-stamp” council anyway.

On Wednesday, the mayor will get what she says she wanted all along.

“I’m not changing my vote on the speed cameras. I’m not someone who is impacted by” mayoral threats, said Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), Lightfoot’s handpicked Budget Committee Chair, who voted for the higher threshold in committee — and, like all 16 who backed it, was called out by the mayor by name.

“I believe that Alderman Beale has the right position on this.”

Dowell acknowledged at least part of Wednesday’s vote is the chickens coming home to roost for Lightfoot.

The bank of good will is running on empty for a mayor whose public approval rating stands at 25%. Lightfoot has had a contentious relationship with the city council from Day One and has only made matters worse by threatening people, using profanity to condemn her enemies and refusing to collaborate with alderpersons.

More evidence of mayoral secrecy arrived this week with Lightfoot’s announced of a new NASCAR auto race to be held next July along the lakefront downtown.

Several council members whose wards will be affected said they were blindsided by the announcement, and had not been included in discussions with NASCAR.

Alderpersons were similarly surprised when Lightfoot appointed a special council committee to consider “all matters” pertaining to a Chicago casino — then go around thatcommittee to embrace Bally’s $1.7 billion proposal for a River West casino.

“I know how I want to be treated as an alderman. I want my position respected. I want my understanding of what my community wants and needs respected. And I want to collaborate with the [mayor’s] office versus always having to find out things at the last minute,” Dowell said.

The move to raise the threshold was stalled more than once by Lightfoot and her allies on the council.

Last month, Lightfoot used a disputed parliamentary maneuver to preserve the lower threshold and prevent Beale from spearheading a move to raise it.

The lower threshold that generated an avalanche of tickets and $59 million in revenue for the city since being imposed in March 2021.

The day before the mayor’s forces exercised their right to defer consideration of the higher threshold until the July 20 council meeting, the Finance Committee voted 16-15 to raise the ticket threshold.

Lightfoot responded to that vote by calling out all 16 “yes” votes, challenging Chicagoans to “remember their names” when they go to the polls in February. Six members of Lightfoot’s hand-picked city council leadership team joined the rare rebellion, including Dowell and Zoning Committee Chair Tom Tunney (44th).

Top mayoral aides have spent months arguing the lower ticketing threshold is about safety — not revenue.

Earlier this month, Lightfoot changed her tune.

The mayor she was confident the council would maintain her 6-mph over-the-limit threshold for speed camera tickets in Chicago because the alternative is a pre-election property tax increase to make up for the $80 million in revenue that would be lost this year and next.

On Monday, the mayor also noted state law requires revenue generated by speed cameras be used for “things like improving infrastructure around parks and schools to help slow down traffic and” and to bankroll “things like Safe Passage.”

“If that bill were to go into law — and I don’t anticipate that it will — it would create at least a $30 million deficit this year, which no one who is a supporter has said how they would replace that income. And then, $40 million next year,”

“I do not intend to go to the taxpayers of this city and ask them for more resources when the city council may approve something that is absolutely antithetical to safety in our city and is as fiscally imprudent as this one is.”

Beale responded by urging his colleagues to resist Lightfoot’s “threats and arm-twisting.” He acknowledged that recent pedestrian fatalities — including “a toddler killed on an Edgewater side street” and a “senior killed at a cross walk — have been “heartbreaking.”

But, he said: “None of these incidents happened at the spots where Chicagoans are coughing up $207,000-a-day in fines or a total of $36 million” during the first six month of this year.

“If we are concerned about homicides by car in the city, we should analyze the locales the conditions and remediate them — just as we should be doing with the conditions for the 349 gun homicides this year,” Beale said.

He added: “What is really sad — and dangerous — about mayor Lightfoot’s threats and actions are her ‘my-way-or-the-highway’ form of governing … precludes — in fact makes impossible — the discussion that could lead us to solutions.”

Dowell also suggested ways to replace revenue lost to a higher ticketing threshold.

They include: raising the maximum fine for being caught on camera speeding from $100 to $125; eliminating non-police positions vacant for years that the city has “no intention of filling”; sunsetting tax-increment-financing districts early; installing cameras in areas “under-served” by video enforcement; enforcing parking and traffic violations that are “under-ticketed”; and increasing permit fees for “high-impact events.”

Wednesday’s declaration of independence by a normally compliant council could signal that Lightfoot will have a tough time winning approval of her pre-election budget.

“She wanted a more democratic Council. She’s getting that. Be careful what you wish for,” said one alderperson, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of incurring Lightfoot’s now-notorious wrath.

“More autonomy on the aldermen. They are so ecstatic about it because they’re not getting anything out of it anyway. ... There’s no reason for them to vote for anything she puts before them. ... Coming into an election, I’ve never seen a mayor look so weak.”