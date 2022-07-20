The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
City Hall News Metro/State

Families of officers who committed suicide promote proposed ordinance to allow officers to decline excessive overtime

“We cannot continue with regular days off canceled, we cannot continue with 12-hour shifts,” Ald. Matthew O’Shea said. “They need to rest.”

By  Zack Miller
   
SHARE Families of officers who committed suicide promote proposed ordinance to allow officers to decline excessive overtime
Julie Troglia, whose husband, Chicago Police Officer Jeff Troglia, died by suicide last year, speaks Wednesday outside the Thompson Center.

Julie Troglia, whose husband, Chicago Police Officer Jeff Troglia, died by suicide last year, speaks Wednesday outside the Thompson Center.

Zack Miller for the Sun-Times

Family members of Chicago police officers who died by suicide were joined by several alderman Wednesday to draw attention to a proposed ordinance that would allow officers to decline working excessive hours, which they said contributes to mental health issues in the department.

Ryan Clancy — the brother of Officer Patricia Swank, who died by suicide July 2 — said he felt the city “failed” his sister and other officers by not giving them enough time off to use the mental health resources already available to them.

The aldermen — Anthony Napolitano (41), Silvana Tabares (23), Ray Lopez (15) and Matthew O’Shea (19) — said they would introduce a “public safety” package for City Council consideration later in the day.

Three CPD officers have died by suicide this month — more than a dozen since 2018. In 2017, a Justice Department report found CPD’s suicide rate was 60% higher than the nationwide average for officers.

Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41) speaks Wednesday outside the Thompson Center to promote a new ordinance he said he would bring to the City Council later in the day that would allow officers to decline excess hours.

Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41) speaks Wednesday outside the Thompson Center to promote a new ordinance he said he would bring to the City Council later in the day that would allow officers to decline excess hours.

Zack Miller for the Sun-Times

“If you’re not sleeping, you don’t even have the frame of mind to know you’re ready to burst,” said Margaret Dougherty, the wife of Sgt. Ed Dougherty, who committed suicide in March.

“I’ve seen the 27 days in a row,” she said of officers going weeks without a break.

The alderman said the proposed ordinance would give officers more advance notice of their schedules, allow them decline previously unscheduled hours and would pay double time for any officer who has more than two hours added to a scheduled shift or has to work in a new location.

The ordinance would also allow officers to the sue the city and would levy fines against the department for violations — which would also go to the officer.

“Not one of them is gonna be out there to protect us because nobody is protecting them,” Napolitano warned.

Lopez, who has announced he is running for mayor, blamed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration for pushing officers “to the edge,” by repeatedly cancelling days off.

“Do we give them enough respite to process? On paper it says we do, but we don’t,” Lopez said.

Ryan Clancy, brother of officer Officer Patricia Swank, who committed suicide July 2, hugs his mother, Ann Clancy, on Wednesday outside the Thompson Center.

Ryan Clancy, brother of officer Officer Patricia Swank, who committed suicide July 2, hugs his mother, Ann Clancy, on Wednesday outside the Thompson Center.

Zack Miller for the Sun-Times

O’Shea complained about on-going staffing issues in the police department, including officer attrition, that he said was a result of the city’s poor treatment of officers.

“We cannot continue with regular days off canceled, we cannot continue with 12-hour shifts,” O’Shea said. “They need to rest.”

Supt. David Brown responded to that criticism earlier this week, claiming the process is tightly controlled and that the department reduces time off to ensure “officers are safe on the streets.”

The aldermen said their proposed ordinance would require the police department to cite crime statistics or proof of an emergency before canceling days off.

Julie Troglia — whose husband, Officer Jeff Troglia, died by suicide in 2021 — said the changes were desperately needed.

“The spouses, the families — we know the truth, we live it,” Troglia said. “I’m so tired of hearing the superintendent and mayor telling people to reach out for help. This is the help they need.”

Related

Next Up In Politics
City Council OKs towing crackdown on vehicles used in drag racing, drifting
Southern Illinois couple admits entering the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack, bragging on video
Chicago City Council upholds Lightfoot’s lower ticketing threshold for speed cameras
Ethics ordinance approved after being watered down to help mayoral allies
Lightfoot proposes temporary fuel surcharge on taxi fares
After the Highland Park attack, Senate hearing on ‘Protecting Our Communities from Mass Shootings’
The Latest
Ron DeSantis talks with then President Donald Trump during a meeting with newly elected governors in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Washington. From left, J.B. Pritzker, DeSantis, and Trump.
Columnists
Are we tiptoeing toward a post-Trump America?
Even as much of Trumpism lingers, there are some signs that a post-Trump America is possible, and not just a mirage.
By S. E. Cupp
 
COLUMBUSPOLICESHOOTING_012722_8.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Chicago police get OK to tow drag racers, Illinois couple admits to entering Capitol on Jan. 6 and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Elevated view of Metra trains, taken Oct. 22, 2015.
Transportation
Metra calls on riders to help it create new schedule, meet demand
“This survey will help us create schedules that do the best job possible of meeting the changing needs of My Metra riders following the pandemic,” said Jim Derwinski, Metra’s CEO and executive director.
By Manny Ramos
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during the All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
White Sox
A bad clubhouse? Complacency? White Sox All-Stars weigh in heading into second half
“Nobody really knows what’s going on,” Tim Anderson said. “It’s just a lot of people with a lot of opinions, and we’re on the inside laughing.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
“It hurt more to see ESPN change course and invite me [to the ESPYS] only after social media caught wind of it,” South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston said.
Sports Media
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston declines late invitation to ESPYS
Boston, who helped the Gamecocks win the NCAA basketball title and swept the national awards as the game’s top player, originally wasn’t invited to the awards show.
By Associated Press
 