The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 22, 2022
City Hall News Politics

Lightfoot kicks off competition to replace retiring Ald. Michele Smith (43rd)

One day after Smith’s resignation, the mayor’s office started accepting applications from candidates interested in replacing Smith. The deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 5.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Lightfoot kicks off competition to replace retiring Ald. Michele Smith (43rd)
Ald. Michelle Smith (43rd) speaks, during a special session with the casino committee to discus Bally’s Casino package, in the city council chambers, Monday May 23, 2022.

Ald. Michelle Smith (43rd)

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday kicked off the competition for what will be her third appointment to fill a vacant City Council seat.

One day after Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) announced her decision to retire on Aug. 12, the mayor’s office started accepting applications for candidates interested in replacing Smith and getting a leg up on what is certain to be a crowded field in the Feb. 28 aldermanic election.

Candidates vying to represent Lincoln Park, Old Town and the Gold Coast can apply for the 43rd Ward vacancy either online at aldermanicvacancy@cityofchicago.org or by mailing their applications to the 43rd Ward Vacancy Committee at City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St. The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. Aug. 5.

Related

Lightfoot followed a similar process in filling vacancies in the 11th and 24th wards.

When Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) resigned after being convicted on federal corruption charges, Lightfoot made history by replacing him with Nicole Lee, the first Chinese-American to serve on the City Council.

When Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th) resigned to accept a job at Cinespace Studios, the mayor chose Monique Scott to fill her brother’s seat.

Smith’s decision to resign speeds the transition to a City Council that promises to be dramatically different in the next term.

Uptown Ald. James Cappleman (46th) is not seeking reelection. Neither are Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) or indicted Ald. Carrie Austin (34th).

Ald. Howard Brookins (21st) is awaiting an Ethics Board ruling on conflicts posed by his law practice before deciding whether to seek reelection after losing a judicial race.

Alderpersons Roderick Sawyer (6th) and Ray Lopez (15th) are giving up their council seats to run for mayor. Ald. Sophia King (4th) may do the same. Ald. George Cardenas (12th), Lightfoot’s deputy floor leader, is leaving after winning a seat on the Cook County Board of Review.

A handful of veteran alderpersons may join the exodus, including indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th), dean of the council.

In a statement kicking of the 43rd Ward competition, Lightfoot once again hailed Smith, who chairs the City Council’s Ethics Committee, as a “champion for equity and good governance.”

“While I wish her all the best in this next chapter of her life, I look forward to finding the best person possible to represent and serve the 43rdWard and move our city toward a more equitable future,” the mayor was quoted as saying.

Next Up In Politics
Lori Lightfoot’s showdown with the feds: What’s at stake for people in Chicago
Time to exhale? State regulators finally pass around new batch of pot dispensary licenses
With 202 monkeypox cases and not enough shots to go around, Chicago prioritizes vaccine
Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon convicted of contempt charges after defying subpoenas from Jan. 6 House committee
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to visit Argonne National Lab, Hyzon Motors
6 takeaways from Jan. 6 hearing: Kinzinger said Trump ‘did not fail to act ... he chose not to act’
The Latest
Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker speaks at a podium during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Bears
Still no deal between Bears and rookie Jaquan Brisker
As the NFL’s final offseason business day came to a close Friday, the months-long contract standoff between the Bears and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker appeared headed for a holdout.
By Patrick Finley
 
The scene where two people were shot in an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police Friday morning in the 1000 block of West 18th Street.
Crime
Suspect and ‘innocent bystander’ wounded in shootout with Chicago police in Pilsen
The shooting happened early Friday after two officers approached a group of masked people outside a store, police said.
By David Struett and Mohammad Samra
 
White Sox minor-league outfielder Terrell Tatum was suspended for 50 games.
White Sox
White Sox, Phillies minor-leaguers receive suspensions for positive drug tests
Twenty-eight players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.
By Associated Press
 
A kayaker goes down a portion of the south branch of the Chicago River July 22, 2022. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced $1 million in federal funds dedicated to restoring parts of the south branch earlier that day.
Environment
Durbin announces $1 million in federal funds to restore South Branch of Chicago River
The money is set to go toward habitat rehabilitation and study in addition to creating natural community spaces.
By Zack Miller
 
Nikki Yancy, associate director of operations and facilities for Breakthrough Urban Ministries outside Breakthrough’s FamilyPlex in East Garfield Park. Yancy says federal Department of Housing and Urban Development funding is “vital” to addressing homelessness in Chicago.
The Watchdogs
Lori Lightfoot’s showdown with the feds: What’s at stake for people in Chicago
The mayor calls HUD’s accusations that City Hall has engaged in environmental racism “preposterous.” The funding that’s threatened by the dispute includes money that keeps 650 people with HIV or AIDS from living on the street.
By Brett Chase
 