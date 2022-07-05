The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
City Hall News Chicago

Ald. James Cappleman to retire from the City Council

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is not at all surprised that City Council turnover would follow the two-year pandemic. “I think we’ll see some others who may also say ... ‘It’s time for me to move in a different direction.’”

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Ald. James Cappleman to retire from the City Council
Ald. James Cappleman, shown speaking during a City Council meeting in May 2022.

Ald. James Cappleman, shown speaking during a City Council meeting in May, will leave the council after his current term ends in 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The man Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the “conscience” of the Chicago City Council announced his political retirement on Tuesday, the latest in what could be a string of aldermanic departures.

Uptown Ald. James Cappleman (46th) said he will not seek re-election. He will leave next spring after serving out his third, four-year term.

Cappleman joins indicted Ald. Carrie Austin (34th), who gave up her council seat to make it easier for the council to redraw Chicago’s ward boundaries to accommodate the 2020 U.S. Census amid an 85,000-person decline in Chicago’s black population.

Alderperson Howard Brookins (21st) is awaiting an Ethics Board ruling on conflicts posed by his law practice before deciding whether to seek re-election after losing a judicial race.

Alderpersons Roderick Sawyer (6th) and Ray Lopez (15th) are giving up their council seats to run for mayor. Ald. Sophia King (4th) may do the same. Ald. George Cardenas (12th), Lightfoot’s deputy floor leader, is leaving after winning a seat on the Cook County Board of Review.

A handful of veteran alderpersons may join the exodus, including indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th), dean of the council.

Lightfoot already has made two aldermanic appointments — after the conviction of Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) and then after the resignation of Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th).

Ald. James Cappleman (46th) speaks with a colleague during a committee meeting at City Hall on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Ald. James Cappleman (46th) speaks with a colleague during a Chicago City Council committee meeting in May to discuss a proposed Bally’s casino in River West.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The mayor said she is not at all surprised at council turnover, coming after the coronavirus pandemic. Five members tried to leave by running for other offices, but lost their elections on June 28.

“It’s not a surprise that this is ... coming after what we’ve been through. … I think we’ll see some others who may also say, ‘It’s time for me to move in a different direction,’” Lightfoot said.

The mayor had only praise for Cappleman, a City Council champion for affordable housing and homeless Chicagoans who served an uncomfortable stint as Zoning Committee chair after the resignation of FBI mole Ald. Danny Solis (25th), who had been chair.

“You are not gonna find a finer human being. I often call him the conscience of the City Council,” the mayor said.

“He’s been through a lot. ... He studied to be a Franciscan monk. A guy from Texas. He came out at an early age. He’s been a social worker. He’s been on the front lines really doing the Lord’s work for so long. We will miss him, of course. But I’m happy for him that he has found peace and is ready to move on”

Cappleman did not respond to a request to comment on his announement.

In an emailed newsletter to his constituents, Cappleman said he ran for the City Council in 2011 to “interrupt the trajectory” of a crime-ridden ward on the decline and “surpassed many peoples’ dreams,” including his own.

“I feel fortunate to be doing work that I enjoy every day, but I also know it feels right for me to move on to another adventure with the assurance that our community is now in a good place to keep moving forward to accomplish more,” he wrote.

Cappleman noted that when he was first elected, the 46th Ward was so “plagued with gang conflicts,” 10 people were shot in just six weeks.

“People were frustrated about the horrible condition of the Wilson CTA Station and there were discussions about the need to demolish the historic Gerber Building on the 4600 block of N. Broadway given the extensive costs to repair it. Through my work with others, the CTA station is one of the best in Chicago, and the historic Gerber building is now utilized as Chicago Market’s Community Co-op, a prime example of our reinvigorated business community and diversified commercial storefronts and entertainment district,” he wrote.

“While other wards have struggled to keep affordable housing, the 46th Ward gained, with two more 100% affordable residential buildings starting construction this year. Dilapidated buildings have become restored historic structures and vacant lots have new residential developments that offer a wide range of rents, including affordable housing. Our Entertainment District has blossomed in ways we never imagined.”

Next Up In Politics
A member of Chicago’s Daley dynasty faces possible prison time in federal court Wednesday
Lightfoot, Kelly tout gun safety legislation, though admit it may not have prevented Highland Park parade massacre
GOP gov nominee Bailey apologizes after telling public to ‘move on’ and ‘celebrate’ the Fourth shortly after Highland Park massacre
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre gun was AR-15-style rifle bought legally in Illinois, authorities say
Anna Valencia, once a rising political star, weighs city clerk re-election after losing badly in secretary of state race
Jane Byrne interchange, other Chicago-area road work disrupted as operating engineers strike drags on
The Latest
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021.
Crime
A member of Chicago’s Daley dynasty faces possible prison time in federal court Wednesday
A jury convicted ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson in February of cheating on his taxes and lying to regulators. He is the grandson of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.
By Jon Seidel
 
Police_Tape_1__30_.jpg
Crime
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at house party in Woodlawn
Several people were at a party inside the house about 2:50 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
SANGAMON_02042018_3__7_.jpg
Crime
17-year-old boy among 2 shot and wounded at red light in South Austin
The wounded were stopped at a red light about 3:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a red vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, less than 24 hours after a gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more by firing a high-powered rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland ParkÕs Fourth of July parade, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022.
Letters to the Editor
Highland Park tragedy proof that gun violence is not just a Chicago problem
Little changes when these kind of shootings happen in Black communities. But now that it’s happened in a community that is mostly white and affluent, let’s see if things will change now.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The Sky’s James Wade was named WNBA Coach of the Month for June.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s James Wade named WNBA Coach of the Month
The Sky went 9-2 in June and sit in first place in the Eastern Conference.
By Sun-Times staff
 