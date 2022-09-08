The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 8, 2022
City Hall News Chicago

City Council committee tweaks gender identity ordinance

If passed by the full Council, the revised ordinance will state a “legitimate governmental reason” for asking for gender identity is to collect “demographic information reporting on the diversity of city employees” or to “provide better services to the public.”

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE City Council committee tweaks gender identity ordinance
Chicago City Hall

Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Two years ago, the City Council took a small but important step towards transgender equality at the behest of a former battle rapper once known for his homophobic and misogynistic lyrics.

The ordinance Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) championed as a form of personal redemption stated, “No form issued by the city shall ask an individual’s sex unless it is necessary for medical reasons required by law.”

In those relatively rare cases when “selection of gender identify from predetermined options is required by design of any city form,” the ordinance required those gender options to include “male, female and nonbinary.”

On Thursday, Vasquez acknowledged his original wording went too far and needed to be fixed.

At the behest of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the City Council’s Committee on Health and Human Relations approved an exception.

It states that a “legitimate governmental reason” for asking for an individual’s gender identity is for the “collection of demographic information reporting on the diversity of city employees” or to “provide better services to the public.”

Vasquez said the change will ensure there is “advocacy and tracking of those who are different and want to identify as nonbinary.” It’ll provide the information needed“to make sure the city is doing well on its goals of being a reflective and inclusive employer and set an example for the rest of the city.”

“What we’re doing is trying to accomplish two things: One, to make sure that people have the freedom to choose to identify themselves. And also that we, as an employer, are able to really improve the way we have a reflective workforce and that we are able to advocate for and learn from the folks we are hiring as a city,” Vasquez said.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) speaks during a City Council meeting on October 29, 2021.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) speaks during a City Council meeting in October 2021.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Nancy Andrade, chairwoman of the Chicago Commission on Human Relations, said the tweak is needed because the city “monitors the diversity of its workforce to make sure that we reflect the diversity that this great city represents.”

“By collecting demographic details, we make sure that we do reflect the city’s make-up and can explore other equity implications, such as differences in hiring patterns, pay, promotions, etc.,” Andrade said

“Also, there are grant programs out there which we would like to participate in. But those grant programs ask us for demographic information. And this ordinance would enable us to comply with that and to apply for these grants. So, collecting workforce data is an essential tool to support us in reaching our goal to be a more equitable, inclusive city employer.”

Related

On the day the original ordinance was passed, Vasquez openly acknowledged he was making amends for the lyrics he wrote during his rapper days.

“In my youth, I grew up ignorant of the struggles of our LGBTQ siblings. My ignorance led to many words and actions that I will forever regret,” Vasquez said on that day.

“I felt uncomfortable in my own skin and it led to toxic behavior that hurt and offended others. It is my belief that, had I grown up with a better understanding of our shared struggles, my actions would have been different.”

At the time, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) congratulated Vasquez — not just for championing the groundbreaking ordinance, but for maturing “from someone who perpetuated homophobia and transphobia to someone who is now working to right historical wrongs, particularly as it relates to issues of gender and gender identity.”

Next Up In Politics
Lightfoot creates Casino Advisory Council
Lightfoot, Duckworth: At DNC Friday meeting pitching Chicago to host 2024 Democratic convention
Senate confirms John Lee for 7th Circuit: First Asian American judge on Chicago-based appeals court
Elk Grove Village man pleads guilty to breaching the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection
City Council committee endorses ordinance to protect abortion rights
Bernard Shaw, longtime CNN anchor and Chicago native, dies at 82
The Latest
An artist’s rendering of a proposed casino that would be located near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.
City Hall
Lightfoot creates Casino Advisory Council
Weeks after Bally’s filed its application with the Illinois Gaming Board, Lightfoot created the panel, which has four “neighborhood representatives” and 15 “issue experts.” She wants it to be a “channel for community input.”
By Fran Spielman
 
The United Center, which was the main convention venue in 1996 when Chicago last hosted a Democratic National Convention — will join the city’s pitch to host the 2024 convention.
Columnists
Lightfoot, Duckworth: At DNC Friday meeting pitching Chicago to host 2024 Democratic convention
The DNC will decide at a later date which city — Chicago, New York, Houston or Atlanta — wins the convention.
By Lynn Sweet
 
White Sox manager Tony La Russa reportedly hopes to return to the team next week.
White Sox
White Sox manager Tony La Russa hopes to return next week: report
La Russa hopes to attend ceremony honoring Dave Stewart on Sunday in Oakland.
By Sun-Times staff
 
1417827054.JPG
Cubs
Cubs bullpen squanders comeback in 4-3 loss to Reds
The Cubs held the Reds scoreless until the seventh inning.
By Maddie Lee
 
Notre Dame’s Vincenzo Ricciardi (9) runs the ball against St. Patrick.
High School Football
Week 3’s top high school football games
Breaking down the week’s best games.
By Mike Clark
 