The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
City Hall News Politics

Lightfoot denies reneging on 12-week parental leave promise to Chicago Teachers Union

“I want this to be a policy of not only the city of Chicago but of sister agencies. But it has to be done through the collective bargaining process,” the mayor said Wednesday.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Lightfoot denies reneging on 12-week parental leave promise to Chicago Teachers Union
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot branded an allegation that she reversed a parental leave promise to the teachers union as “fundamentally not true.”

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday denied reneging on a promise to the Chicago Teachers Union by her handpicked school team to give rank-and-file teachers and school support staff the same 12 weeks of paid parental leave already provided to all 32,000 city employees.

Hours after the CTU, which has endorsed union organizer Brandon Johnson, delivered 3,000 signatures to City Hall, Lightfoot branded the allegation that she reversed the parental leave promise “fundamentally not true.”

“I’m the mayor who said, ‘This is a really good idea. That we should get it done.’ And we got it done for the city. What sense would it make for me to then say, ‘But I want to deny it to every other person outside of the city of Chicago government proper’? That doesn’t make any sense. Think of the logic and the absurdity of that,” Lightfoot told reporters after the City Council meeting on Wednesday.

“I want this to be a policy of not only the city of Chicago but of sister agencies. But it has to be done through the collective bargaining process.”

Lightfoot argued the collective bargaining process has worked to provide the 12-week parental leave perk with every city union with one exception: the Fraternal Order of Police, whose fiery union President John Catanzara has been at odds with the mayor over all things pertaining to law enforcement.

Related

CTU Vice President Jackson Potter accused the mayor of “not being forthright.”

“They told us they were gonna do it with some modifications on Nov. 15. A month later, they tell us they’re not gonna do it,” Potter said.

“Maybe the mayor was upset that she couldn’t take full credit for implementing. We had announced this was gonna happen. So, in retaliation, she pulled to plug on it. That’s my sense of what occurred.”  

Potter acknowledged that AFSCME was in the middle of contract negotiations when the issue of parental leave was raised at the bargaining table. But he argued AFSCME had requested a less-generous leave and it was Lightfoot who decided to “unilaterally expand” it.

Potter said the union will challenge her to “enact a policy that’s as good or better than what she did on the city side.”

Last week, Lightfoot publicly apologized for the attempt by her reelection campaign to recruit students at CPS and City Colleges in exchange for class credit.

Lightfoot insisted she knew nothing about the student recruitment effort at CPS until her campaign got a question about it.

Potter contended Wednesday the mayor’s explanation lacked credibility and that she cannot be believed, given what he called her trail of broken promises.

“She said, `I support an elected school board’ when she was running for mayor in 2019, then fought us tooth-and-nail in the Legislature. She said she wanted a social worker and nurse in every school building, then put us on strike for two weeks to get that in our contract. She said she wants parental leave for all sister agencies, then she pulls the plug on it when CPS is about to implement it,” Potter said.

“This is a pattern. Something that should be a cakewalk is always a dogfight with this mayor. ... We didn’t support her in the last election. She’s been smarting ever since. Wants to make us pay for that.”


Next Up In Politics
Gun lobby, stores file federal challenge to assault weapons ban, arguing it violates ‘right to keep and bear common arms’
Vallas, Johnson and Garcia close fundraising gap with Lightfoot, new reports show
New York-based firm submits three-tower plan for Fulton Market
City wants to use cameras to nail motorists who block bus or bike lanes, loading zones
Biden to nominate Jeffrey Cummings, LaShonda Hunt for Chicago-based U.S. District Court spots
Cook County homeowners to get $47 million in property tax refunds
The Latest
Disney on Ice presents a journey through the popular stories from the films “Frozen” and “Encanto” (pictured) in its latest production,&nbsp;coming to the Allstate Arena and the United Center.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 19-25: The Mix
“Hansel at Gretel” at Lyric Opera, Chicago Restaurant Week, and Disney On Ice are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Jack Johnson prepares to attempt a zone exit.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks find chemistry in Jack Johnson’s pairing with Connor Murphy
The Hawks have won four of five games since uniting the two Columbus residents. Along the way, Murphy has tried to learn from Johnson’s ability to shake off forecheckers before exiting the zone.
By Ben Pope
 
Oscar Mayer Wieners Vist Chicago school
Business
Oscar Mayer is searching for its next 12-pack of Wienermobile drivers
The “Hotdogger” position is full-time for one year. It entails traveling about 20,000 miles to 200 events across 20 states promoting the company’s products.
By Kade Heather
 
SKYS_THE_LIMIT_PR_Photo_6443.jpeg
Theater
Former Second City actor-writer Michael Lehrer, who had ALS, dies at 44
The performer, who continued to do comedy after contracting the neurodegenerative disease, ‘died with dignity on his own terms,’ says his girlfriend and caretaker.
By Darel Jevens
 
Customers browse at Marengo Guns in 2021. The far northwest suburban gun store is one of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging the Illinois assault weapons ban.&nbsp;
Politics
Gun lobby, stores file federal challenge to assault weapons ban, arguing it violates ‘right to keep and bear common arms’
The Illinois State Rifle Association lawsuit appears to be the first in federal court to challenge Illinois’ new weapons ban, but it is part of a burgeoning legal effort aimed at undoing the new law. Other lawsuits have been filed in state court.
By Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel
 