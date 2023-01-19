The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Finalists for Chicago’s snowplow-naming contest have been revealed; it’s time to vote!

The first ‘You Name a Snowplow’ contest in the city is underway, allowing residents to vote for their favorite names. In the running: ‘Plowcasso,” and ‘Sears Plower’

By  Vanessa Lopez
   
The city maintains a 400,000-ton supply of salt throughout the city to keep roadways clear. Chicagoans are invited to pick from 50 names in the "You Name a Snowplow" contest underway now.

With names such as “Plowcasso” and “Sears Plower,” Chicagoans will have an opportunity to vote for six names out of 50 finalists to name city snowplows.

The city’s first You Name a Snowplow contest launched in December 2022 and is now in its second phase, with residents being asked to cast votes for their favorite names among the finalists.

Entries were accepted through Jan. 6, and the department staff chose 50 finalists. Residents have until Jan. 31 to cast their votes for six of the 50 finalists. The six winning names will be assigned to one snowplow in each of the city’s six snow districts.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says this is an exciting naming opportunity for vehicles that perform an important function keeping the city’s 9,400 lane miles of roadways clear of snow.

“Chicago knows snow,” Lightfoot, who teamed with the Department of Streets and Sanitation to hold the contest, said in a press release. “We count on our snowplows and their drivers to be here for us every winter, making sure the roads are safe and passable.”

Although Chicago has not received much snow this winter, residents are nonetheless getting a say in the naming of the city’s plows.

Residents will also be able to see the named snowplows via the city’s plow tracker after the winning names are selected.

Here is the entire list.

