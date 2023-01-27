The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
City Council members infuriated by $1M settlement in police shooting case

Alderpersons briefed on the settlement Friday were told it is “fiscally prudent” to pay the family of Sharell Brown even though the Civilian Office of Police Accountability ruled the May 2019 shooting was justified.

By  Fran Spielman
   
A screengrab of a video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability that shows the moments before police shot and killed Sharell Brown.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability

Chicago taxpayers will spend $1 million to compensate the family of an armed, 26-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in 2019 even though the Civilian Office of Police Accountability ruled the Lawndale shooting was justified.

The proposal to settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of Sharell Brown infuriated alderpersons who were briefed Friday and will be asked to approve the settlement at the City Council meeting next week.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) noted the Civilian Office of Police Accountability ruled the shooting justified after concluding Brown was armed and posed a threat to Chicago Police Officers Robert Rhodes and Joseph Lisciandrello, who stopped him on the afternoon of May 11, 2019, because Brown “matched the description of an armed robber.”

In a 2021 summary report on the incident, COPA recommended a 180-day suspension for Lisciandrello, who fired the shots that killed Brown, only because of the shooting officer’s “failure to completely record the incident” on his body-worn camera. The officer ended up with a five-day suspension.

City attorneys justified the $1 million settlement during Friday’s briefing by claiming that it was “fiscally prudent” to avoid a trial that would have required the city to “bring in 15 or 20 people depositions.”

A disgusted Lopez didn’t buy that argument.

“We have a recovered weapon. COPA said … Sharell Brown was shot, more than likely, while turning and raising his arm in the direction of the officers, which would support the idea that he was, possibly, turning to fire a recovered weapon at them. Yet, here we are quick to pay out $1 million without even putting up the slightest of fights,” Lopez said.

“I’m ... tired of this. We have to take a stand. ... Somebody matching the description of an armed robbery [suspect] was pursued by officers, possibly attempted to fire upon officers and was shot by those same police protecting their own lives. It’s clear-cut. Our officers were in the right.”

At a time when demoralized Chicago police officers are retiring faster than the city can hire replacements, Lopez said he is concerned about the “horrible message” being sent to the rank and file.

“Why would any police officer think about trying to apprehend any criminal when they know that the city’s Law Department and this administration will gladly throw you under the bus — even when you’re innocent — so they can pay people off to be quiet,” he said.

“Facts and science be damned just so that people can get their checks.”

Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) predicted the City Council would reject the $1 million payout. The family’s original demand was for $4.5 million.

“This delivers a bad message that we don’t have officers’ backs. … It’s totally ridiculous,” Sposato said.

“He had a gun. They saw a gun. He pulled a gun. And the one officer shot him. The crime here is he didn’t have his body camera on [the whole time]. He had it on, then he turned it off. Thought the scene was secure. I guess you’re not supposed to do that until you get the OK from a supervisor to turn your body camera off.”

In July 2019, COPA released nine videos of the incident, some taken by police body cameras.

In one video, an officer is seen talking to Brown before he gets out of his car and starts chasing him down the street near a school. A few seconds later, gunfire can be heard, but it is not clear in the video whether Brown or the officer shot first. 

The officer chases Brown down an alley and pauses to fire more rounds before continuing the chase. He loses Brown as police swarm the area. 

One officer finds the magazine of a weapon on the street. 

“That’s not my mag; it’s his,” the officer is heard saying. “He pointed the gun directly at me.”

About 15 minutes later, a volley of gunshots is heard in the distance and officers converge at the sound. 

Another video shows the aftermath of this second shooting. Brown is seen slumped against a brick wall. An armed officer stands over his body and is seen removing a gun from his hands. 

“That’s his, right?” an arriving officer asks the armed officer. “Yes, should I unload it or leave it or what?” 

“Just leave it,” the other officer replies. “It was in his hand, I just pulled it out of his hand,” explains the armed officer.

