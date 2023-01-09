The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

City Council committee alters game plan on ‘astronomical’ vaping by Chicago teens

The ordinance would require a new city license whenever a retailer “derives more than 20 percent of their gross revenue from the sale of electronic cigarette products, accessories or liquid nicotine products.”

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE City Council committee alters game plan on ‘astronomical’ vaping by Chicago teens
Flavored vaping products containing nicotine are seen in a store in Los Angeles.

Flavored vaping products are especially popular with teens. Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady has cited studies showing 80% of youth tobacco users started with a flavored product.

Getty

A City Council committee on Monday tried a different line of attack to snuff out what Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st) called the “astronomical use” of vaping products by Chicago teenagers.  

“I have two children who are in high school right now. And they have come to me and said that it almost feels like every other student in their high school and surrounding high schools — not just theirs — are vaping right now,” Napolitano said.

“These vape and tobacco stores can pop up anywhere they want right now — and have been — in all of these empty storefronts with no regulations. … I’ve got two that opened up less than 150 feet of each other. One of ’em is selling vape and tobacco as their main product as well as gym shoes. ... That is beyond out of control. If we’re not doing something about it right now, we’re failing as legislators.”

Three years ago, Chicago banned the sale of flavored vaping products so popular with teens, but exempted flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.

Chief sponsor Matt O’Shea (19th) originally had championed a much stronger, citywide ban on all flavored tobacco products. He was forced to settle for less — a ban on “flavored liquid nicotine products” — after opposition from gas stations, convenience and tobacco stores.

The ban — and a string of subsequent investigations and lawsuits against the e-cigarette industry — did nothing to stop teen addiction to vaping products.

Related

On Monday, Napolitano changed the game plan.

He persuaded the Committee on License and Consumer Protection to require a new city license whenever a retailer “derives more than 20 percent of their gross revenue from the sale of electronic cigarette products, accessories or liquid nicotine products.”

The ordinance also would require so-called “retail vape stores” or retail tobacco dealers to be a minimum of 1,000 feet away from each other; prohibit the use of electronic cigarettes in retail tobacco stores; “explicitly require” tobacco licensees to keep records of tobacco and e-cigarette sales; and double the fine for selling tobacco products to minors — to a minimum of $2,000 and as a maximum of $10,000 for each offense.

Napolitano swung into action at the behest of a concerned and politically-savvy mother in his Far Northwest Side ward.

Kim McAuliffe started an online petition targeting an Edison Park store that used gym shoes to lure young customers and sold vaping products once they got those teens inside. McAuliffe could not be reached for comment on Monday. Neither could the owners of Smokes N Kicks.

Smokes N Kicks and stores like it would not shut down, even if the full City Council approves Napolitano’s ordinance. But he’s hoping it’ll stop the proliferation of stores like it.

“Your business model can’t be vape, tobacco and gym shoes. Anything over 20 percent of your gross revenue, you’re gonna need a special license for that,” Napolitano said.

“As these things are popping up everywhere, it’s almost impossible for inspectors … to be in every shop. ... This is gonna give aldermen a say in what’s going up in their business corridors.”

Chicago has been a trailblazer for decades in the fight to protect the public from the health dangers posed by smoking and tobacco-related products.

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel raised the smoking age to 21; imposed the nation’s highest cigarette tax; banned e-cigarettes wherever smoking is prohibited; moved them behind the counter of retail stores; snuffed out sales to minors; and banned the sale of flavored tobacco products within 500 feet of schools.

Emanuel also filed rapid-fire lawsuits against the e-cigarette industry. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has done the same.

Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady has cited studies showing 80% of youth tobacco users started with a flavored product such as e-cigarettes or menthol cigarettes. Roughly the same percentage of minors and young adults “say they would quit if flavored tobacco products were unavailable,” the commissioner has said.

“Yet flavors are often marketed to give youth the impression that flavored products are safer than other tobacco products,” Arwady was quoted as saying.

“This deceit not only harms the individual, but also has ripple effects across the public health system.”


Next Up In Politics
State assault weapons ban moves ahead after Democratic deal and echoes of a child’s screams
Chicago encouraged General Iron’s move to the Southeast Side, executive says
Chicago U.S. attorney reviewing potentially classified docs found at Biden office
Alderpersons call in crews to cut branches of tree in Gage Park after they say homeowner refused to take down noose
From free college to universal preschool, Pritzker pledges second-term ‘agenda as ambitious and bold as our people are’
Chicago Landmarks Commission to consider landmark status for Promontory Point
The Latest
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park speaks during debate of a measure that would ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois.
Highland Park parade shooting
State assault weapons ban moves ahead after Democratic deal and echoes of a child’s screams
The Illinois Senate voted 34-20 to approve the measure, which now must go back to the Illinois House for concurrence. Earlier, lawmakers heard audio that began with a high-pitched cry from a child at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. “What is happening?” the child screams. “What is happening?”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Not-so-free throws for Zach LaVine, as Bulls guard looks for respect
LaVine came into Monday’s game with the Boston Celtics feeling like NBA officials have been very shy with the whistle when it comes to him this season, and the numbers back him up.
By Joe Cowley
 
CV_POLLUTE_033120_06.jpg
City Hall
Chicago encouraged General Iron’s move to the Southeast Side, executive says
Both the Emanuel and Lightfoot administrations gave assurances that the metal shredder’s relocation was supported by the city, a company official testified Monday.
By Brett Chase
 
merlin_110723213.jpg
Washington
Chicago U.S. attorney reviewing potentially classified docs found at Biden office
U.S. Attorney John Lausch will look into files found in a Washington, D.C., office used by Joe Biden after serving as vice president and before becoming president.
By Zeke Miller | Associated Press
 
A city worker cuts down the branches where noose was reported to be hanging from at 5817 S Artesian Ave on the Southside, Monday, January 9, 2023.
City Hall
Alderpersons call in crews to cut branches of tree in Gage Park after they say homeowner refused to take down noose
The owner said the noose was left from Halloween display, but Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) said it didn’t matter why the noose was hung because people still saw it as a racist symbol from the days of lynching.
By Sophie Sherry
 