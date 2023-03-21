The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

Lawyers: City should stop fighting wrongful conviction cases tainted by CPD misconduct

Chicago has spent $23 million on outside lawyers to defend lawsuits involving former Det. Reynaldo Guevara— and eight new cases were filed this week.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Lawyers: City should stop fighting wrongful conviction cases tainted by CPD misconduct
POLICECONDUCT_032223_11.jpg

Attorney Jon Loevy addresses reporters outside Chicago City Hall on Tuesday, flanked by clients who have sued the city over wrongful convictions linked to misconduct by former Chicago Police detective Reynaldo Guevara. Loevy, whose firm has won hundreds of millions in judgments and settlements against the city from police misconduct cases, said the city wastes taxpayer dollars by fighting cases to the bitter end.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Attorneys at the law firm behind dozens of multimillion-dollar payouts in Chicago police misconduct cases have a message for the city’s next mayor: Put us out of business.

At a press conference outside City Hall on Tuesday, lawyers from the Loevy & Loevy law firm announced eight new lawsuits filed this week against the city by men who allege they were framed by former CPD Det. Reynaldo Guevara, whose alleged misconduct during the 1990s working out of CPD’s Area 5 station has led to the exoneration of 39 defendants.

The city also has paid out $76 million in settlements, judgments and legal fees in cases linked to Guevara, which includes $23 million for outside lawyers. The city almost always fights the litigation for years before settling— and two Guevara cases that went to trial ended with the wrongfully convicted plaintiffs each winning more than $20 million, said attorney Russell Ainsworth.

With an April 4 run-off election between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson certain to bring a new administration to City Hall, the city could try a new approach, Ainsworth said.

“Instead of fighting [lawsuits], compensate the people and move on. Use those funds you’re spending on lawyers and do something else,” Ainsworth told reporters as he stood alongside his clients. “The lawyers who are standing here, put us out of business. ... We would rather be doing anything else than having to clean up the mess that the CPD created.”

The city Inspector General last year issued a report that the city spent $250 million on judgments and settlements in police misconduct cases between 2017 and 2019, a figure that did not include the cost of outside lawyers or paying fees for plaintiffs’ lawyers, as is often required when the city loses or settles a case.

Guevara’s cases are more difficult to defend than many misconduct cases. As a lead investigator and interrogator, his work often led to confessions that judges in multiple cases have ruled were coerced. Since retiring from the force, Guevara has refused to answer questions about his alleged abuses under oath, save for a 2017 hearing where, despite a grant of immunity from prosecutors, he gave evasive answers that a judge ruled were “bald-faced lies.”

That judge ruled that Guevara could not be a credible witness in any further proceeding, and an appeals court ruling called Guevara a “malignant blight on the Chicago Police Department and the judicial system.” Guevara is never the only CPD officer named in lawsuits, Ainsworth said, and the number of supervisors and fellow detectives named in so many cases makes it impossible for the city to escape liability for the systemic problems that led to the wrongful convictions.

Daniel Rodriguez, a Loevy client who served out his full 13-year sentence for the 1991 slaying of Jose Hernandez Jr., filed a lawsuit against the city in November after prosecutors last year agreed to vacate his conviction and a judge granted him a certificate of innocence. Prison and life as a convict have been difficult.

“Every time they fight and say that I am guilty or prolong this it’s like reliving it every day, and for some of us it’s devastating,” Rodriguez said.

Next Up In Politics
Critics call NASCAR race ‘a bad deal’ after study shows Lollapalooza will generate 3 times the economic activity in less time
Medical debt is devastating Illinois families, a new report shows
Chicago is required to have a chief administrative officer; it hasn’t for decades
City Council urged to postpone declaration of independence
Illinois lags in study of states’ value to taxpayers
GOP at crossroads: Trump legal woes force another moment of choosing
The Latest
Michigan State v Marquette
College Sports
The Big Ten — with zero titles since 2000 — keeps calling itself the best hoops league. Why?
Empty rhetoric won’t do a thing to help long shot Michigan State, the conference’s only team in the Sweet 16.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Kendall Graveman. (Getty Images)
White Sox
No closer, no problem? White Sox forge ahead without Liam Hendriks
White Sox say they “have the guys to collectively weather the storm.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_107292645.jpg
City Hall
Critics call NASCAR race ‘a bad deal’ after study shows Lollapalooza will generate 3 times the economic activity in less time
Both events will tie up Grant Park for a significant part of the summer, but the financial benefits of the concerts outweigh those of the street race, an analysis finds.
By David Struett
 
Chicago police officers attend a graduation and promotion ceremony in the Grand Ballroom on Navy Pier on June 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Several civil rights organizations have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Chicago seeking federal oversight of changes in the Chicago Police Department following repeated accusations of civil rights violations by officers in the department. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700065988
With Chicago’s police leadership in flux, a new report on the nation’s law enforcement ‘crisis’ offers a path forward
Public trust in police has eroded, the number of officers has dwindled and crime has risen. So what comes next for a department pushing to comply with sweeping reforms?
By Tom Schuba
 
14441e6e_77df_4e7b_86e2_c9b97b6e3b96.jpg
News
Medical debt is devastating Illinois families, a new report shows
Patients rack up big medical bills because they don’t know financial help is available. A proposed law would mandate that hospitals screen the uninsured for financial aid.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 