The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 30, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

CHA is open for business: Boss defends Chicago Fire lease, says agency is open to more ‘public-private’ deals

CHA Chief Executive Tracey Scott said partnerships with entities like the Fire are vital to providing the mixed-income housing needed to help public-housing residents thrive.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE CHA is open for business: Boss defends Chicago Fire lease, says agency is open to more ‘public-private’ deals
Chicago Housing Authority CEO Tracey Scott speaks during the “Take Flight College Send-Off” at the United Center on Aug. 2, 2022.

Chicago Housing Authority CEO Tracey Scott.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

The Chicago Housing Authority is open for business.

The agency’s boss on Thursday defended her decision to lease Near West Side land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and went a step further, saying the agency is open to more deals with businesses.

CHA CEO Tracey Scott said those partnerships are vital to providing the mixed-income housing needed to help public-housing residents thrive.

“To fulfill our mission, we have to innovate, be creative with new financing tools and form public-private partnerships, because the federal government does not write a check big enough for all that we want or need in Chicago,” Scott told an audience at a City Club of Chicago luncheon.

The CHA gets 95% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Scott defended the 40-year lease with the Chicago Fire, signed in early March, as a “rare opportunity for CHA to reactivate former urban land on the West Side that sat vacant for nearly 20 years.” The land is at the former site of the ABLA Homes, near Roosevelt Road and Ashland Avenue.

A rendering of the planned Chicago Fire soccer team’s new West Side training facility.

A rendering of the planned Chicago Fire soccer team’s new West Side training facility.

City of Chicago

The Fire deal will funnel $48 million in much-needed resources to the CHA for repairs and renovations of nearby buildings, she said. According to the lease, which Scott said enshrined the Fire’s community contributions, the Fire pays $8 million up front, with yearly rent of $800,000, with increases in future years.

The Fire also agreed to provide jobs and career training for nearby residents, which Scott said were “key to social and economic mobility.”

Deals like that will be vital to the CHA’s future, Scott said.

They are also key to moving toward the mixed-income model and away from the old model that Scott called a “mistake of concentrating poverty” or “concentrated disadvantage.”

“When someone says innovation, first thing you think is public housing, right? Well I’m here to testify that innovation is our future. And it’s not just about money. The partnerships are critical. So while the federal money contributes, and we can leverage that, we rely on the talent and creativity of our local development partners,” Scott said.

Scott also said CHA has benefited from its business partners in other deals.

Related Midwest is currently rehabbing nearly 200 units at the CHA’s Roosevelt Square, also at the former site of ABLA Homes.

CHA announced in early March it would begin a $145 million rehab of two West Side senior buildings, the Irene McCoy Gaines Apartments and Albany Terrace Apartments, with partner Michaels Development.

“These partnerships enable most of the projects that we do because it’s usually easier to save a building than build new,” Scott said. “Our priority has been preserving the buildings we have and partnering on other neighborhood developments.”

Scott also unveiled plans to build on long-vacant land at Cabrini Green.

The area already has 3,500 mixed-use units, and the CHA plans to hire an urban planner for the next phase of two pending developments, the Oak and Larrabee and Parkside V, which should be planned out by 2024, according to a CHA spokesperson.

A slide from CHA CEO Tracey Scott’s presentation, which mentioned plans for Cabrini Green.

A slide from CHA CEO Tracey Scott’s presentation, which mentioned plans for Cabrini Green.

Provided

Next Up In Politics
Donald Trump indicted; 1st former president to be charged with a crime
Hispanic ministers rally behind Vallas
Trump indictment changes nothing
How to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral forum between Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson
Lame-duck City Council makes power grab amid cries of foul
Israel today, America tomorrow
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, is expected to surrender to authorities next week.
Nation/World
Donald Trump indicted; 1st former president to be charged with a crime
A grand jury in New York votes to charge the ex-president in a case involving payments made in the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims he had sex with a porn star. ‘He did not commit any crime,’ a Trump lawyer said.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago skyline, seen from 31st Street bridge over Lake Shore Drive in July 2020.
U.S. Census
Cook County population drop second-worst in country
The county lost an estimated 68,000 people. Only Los Angeles County lost more.
By Michael Loria
 
This news menu has torn us apart more thoroughly than any foreign enemy could. Even stories that aren’t twisted beyond recognition are tweaked for maximum clicks and thereby shaded to sound more ominous than necessary, says columnist Mona Charen.
Columnists
The news is making us sick
The American Psychological Association estimates that “media saturation overload” — or, more colorfully, “doomscrolling” — is damaging the mental health of many people.
By Mona Charen
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Following public outcry over the way police handled the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke, Mayor Rahm Emanuel today announced he had fired Chicago Police Superintendant Garry McCarthy. McCarthy, Emanuel and Cook County States Attorney Anita Alvarez have been accused of trying to cover up the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Other Views
Chicago Police must get rid of officers with ties to far-right hate groups
The next mayor and his police superintendent must make it a priority to get rid of officers whose ties to far-right groups make it harder to build trust with the commu
By David M. Shapiro and Damon T. Hewitt
 
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial on Thursday in Park City, Utah.
Celebrities
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault in ski crash, jury decides
A jury dismissed the complaint of a retired optometrist who sued Paltrow over injuries he sustained when the two crashed on a beginner run at Deer Valley ski resort.
By Associated Press
 