The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 24, 2023
The Watchdogs News Chicago

Donor to Mayor Lori Lightfoot violated lobbying rules, agrees to pay $5,000 fine

Carmen Rossi was not a lobbyist for a parking firm when he sought help from a city official in securing licenses to operate parking lots on Chicago Public Schools property.

By  Tim Novak
   
SHARE Donor to Mayor Lori Lightfoot violated lobbying rules, agrees to pay $5,000 fine
Clout-heavy businessman and lobbyist Carmen A. Rossi and Mayor Lori Lightfoot at an undated event.

Carmen A. Rossi and Mayor Lori Lightfoot at an undated event. Rossi asked a city official for help securing business licenses for one of his companies, but he wasn’t registered as a lobbyist for that firm.

Instagram

Carmen A. Rossi, an attorney and bar owner who holds the liquor license for Lollapalooza, has agreed to pay a $5,000 fine for violating City Hall’s lobbying rules when he asked a city official to help secure business licenses to operate parking lots on Chicago Public School property.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported last year that Rossi wasn’t registered as a lobbyist for his company, Chicago Parking Solutions, when he sent an email on March 7, 2022, asking a top city official to help secure business licenses for the parking company.

The Board of Ethics found Rossi violated the lobbying rules when he sent that email to Kenneth Meyer, the city’s commissioner for the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, because he wasn’t registered as a lobbyist for the parking company.

Rossi, who was a campaign contributor to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, disagreed with the Board of Ethics, saying Meyer’s agency had no authority to issue the licenses Rossi needed to fulfill his contract with the Board of Education to park cars on various school playgrounds near Wrigley Field and other schools near the United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field.

Neither Rossi nor his attorney, Michael Forde, responded to calls about the settlement Monday.

Following Lightfoot’s election four years ago, Rossi and his companies donated $68,500 to her campaign fund that appeared to violate an executive order imposed more than a decade ago by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

After the Sun-Times raised questions over Rossi’s donations to Lightfoot, the mayor agreed to return $44,500 in donations to Rossi. She kept money from other companies connected to Rossi, who maintained he didn’t own those businesses.

Rossi’s bars, which are regulated by Meyer’s agency, have come under scrutiny because of violence concerns. In September 2021, a patron of his nightclub, LiqrBox in the 800 block of North Orleans Street, had been kicked out of the bar and was fatally shot in the street.

Related
Related
Related

Meyer and Chicago police have closed dozens of other bars following shootings, but they didn’t take any action against Rossi’s bar. Two weeks after that shooting, Meyer’s inspectors did issue seven citations against Rossi’s bar, including for operating with an expired state liquor license and expired insurance.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Closing their case in ComEd bribery trial, prosecutors hammer at ‘stunning’ stream of benefits delivered to Michael Madigan
Bridgeport bank failure cost millions more than feds have said: Where did all the money go?
GI Bill snafus fallout: Illinois attorney general backs decorated Army vet James Rudisill’s bid to Supreme Court to restore benefits
ComEd bribery case — which shook Illinois politics to the core — goes into the hands of jurors next week
PPP fraud probe results in 6 Chicago Park District employees resigning, 5 facing discipline
Former ComEd CEO testifies that secretly recorded call central to bribery case against her actually ‘proves my innocence’
The Latest
A file photo of a Chicago fire truck.
City Hall
Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2 dumps its president
Pat Cleary, who has spent the last twelve years as vice-president of Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2, replaces Jim Tracy, who served two. terms. Cleary defeated challenger Rob Tebbens, 67% to 33%.
By Fran Spielman
 
Cubs slugger Patrick Wisdom has a .989 OPS so far this season, fueled primarily by a .679 slugging percentage.
Cubs
Enjoy the Cubs’ early-season offensive fireworks while you can
Their average of 5.76 runs per game (through Sunday) is impressive, but it’s unlikely to be sustainable
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson has elevated the team’s defense since signing this winter.
Cubs
How Cubs’ Dansby Swanson developed his smooth and easy fielding style
In his short time with the Cubs, Swanson has a long defensive highlight reel.
By Maddie Lee
 
merlin_112922130.jpg
Obituaries
Ginnie Newhart, comedian’s wife for six decades, dies at 82
She is credited with providing the idea for the classic ending of Bob’s series “Newhart.”
By Associated Press
 
Jimmy Lambert of the White Sox throws against the Angels last season. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox appearance leader Jimmy Lambert doing his share
“The number one thing in the big leagues is availability,” Jimmy Lambert said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 