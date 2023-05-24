Migrant funding hits roadblock in City Council

A controversial plan to use $51 million in surplus funds to put a financial Band-Aid on a migrant crisis that has stretched Chicago to the limit hit a legislative roadblock on Wednesday.

With Mayor Brandon Johnson presiding over his first City Council meeting, Alderpersons Anthony Beale (9th), Ray Lopez (15th) and Anthony Napolitano (41st) used a parliamentary maneuver to postpone a final vote on the fund transfer.

Any two Council members have the right to defer any matter for at least one meeting. They don’t need to declare a reason.

The delay will require the Council to return to session sooner than late June, as originally planned. Chicago is literally out of money, space and time to solve the migrant crisis and the influx of over 8,000 migrants. refugees and asylum-seekers.

That next meeting was scheduled for May 31.

The surplus funds would carry the city only through the end of June.

Hundreds of migrants, many of them families with young children, are sleeping on the floors of Chicago police stations.

The untenable and dangerous situation has made it difficult for everyday citizens to get to the front desk of their local stations to file a police report.

South Shore residents have filed a lawsuit that seeks to prevent the city from using their shuttered South Shore High School as a respite center.

A new proposal to house 400 migrants at Wilbur Wright College for at least two summer months got a decidedly mixed reception this week at a community meeting that got heated at times.

Other communities have been forced to give up their local Park District field houses with recreational programs transferred to facilities nearby.

Against that backdrop, the City Council was asked to transfer $51 million in surplus funds toward the migrant crisis that will only be enough to carry Chicago through June 30. After that, difficult decisions will have to be made.

The migrant crisis had dominated discussion during the public comment session that preceded Wednesday’s meeting.

With Johnson standing in rapt attention, most of the speakers were dead-set against the $51 million fund transfer that will only be enough to get the city through June 30.

One woman, in tears, urged the Council not to spend “any of our tax dollars to fund migrants” before shuttered schools on the South and West Sides are rejuvenated and an “Office of Black Americans” is created to confront violent crime, homelessness, drug addiction, home foreclosures and entrenched poverty in the African American community.

“I’m middle class and I feel like low-class. I cry every morning,” the woman said. “I watch migrants go up and down my street.”

Another woman said she is “a mother” who is “scared for my children’s lives” because of rampant crime.

“We are in crisis. … We feel it every day,” the woman said.

“You better vote ‘no’ because we voted for you — and we will vote you out.”