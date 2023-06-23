The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 23, 2023
Cubs blame ‘perfect storm’ of weather, wind conditions for Fall Out Boy fallout

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said he could hear music from the Wednesday night concert from his Lincoln Park home.

By  Fran Spielman
   
A Fall Out Boy concert at Wrigley Field led to a barrage of noise complaints Wednesday night, June 21, 2023.

A Fall Out Boy concert Wednesday night at Wrigley Field led to a barrage of noise complaints.

Elliott Ingham/Provided

The Cubs are blaming, what one alderperson called, a “perfect storm” of “temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure and wind direction” for a barrage of noise complaints stemming from the Fall Out Boy concert Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said he lives “south of Fullerton” in Lincoln Park and could still hear music from the Fall Out Boy concert loud and clear.

“I’ve lived here six years now. I’ve never heard a Wrigley concert,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said he got “a lot of complaints” from constituents asking whether the noise limits had been changed. Others thought they heard the music after the 11 p.m. cut-off time for amplified music at Wrigley.

“I know atmospheric conditions, wind conditions can really affect how far the sound waves [travel]. It might have been a perfect storm scenario where they played a little bit louder than they’re supposed to and weather conditions facilitated the sound traveling a lot farther than they normally do,” Hopkins said.

“The Cubs should have their sound engineers look at the amplification of the P.A. system [and] the direction of the P.A. speaker columns and maybe check in with [TV weather forecaster] Tom Skilling. See if there was anything particular about the weather that night that would facilitate sound waves traveling farther than they normally do.”

After talking to the Sun-Times, Hopkins called the Cubs.

A team official assured him that Fall Out Boy stopped playing at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday — three minutes before the 11 p.m. cut-off. The Cubs also told Hopkins that the “amplification system was not in excess of the maximum limits” that the city imposed.

“They said that Morgan Wallen, who played Wrigley on Thursday night and was scheduled to appear again Friday night, was at the same decibel level on the P.A. that Fall Out Boy was and there were no complaints,” Hopkins said.

“The weather factors that they cite are temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure and wind direction. The combination of those factors creates conditions that can allow sound to travel more efficiently than normal. And they believe that was the case during the Fall Out Boys.”

To support the team’s claim, the Cubs told Hopkins they had “collected a pattern of complaints” about noise from the Fall Out Boy concert.

“There were no complaints from the east between Wrigley Field and the lakefront. Not even from the residential condo towers a lot closer to the field than Lincoln Park. The complaints were coming from the south and the west. So that does lend support to the idea that it was atmospheric conditions and wind direction that caused it. It does support their contention that this was a one-off,” Hopkins said.

The Cubs are cashing in on concerts while the team is in London for a two-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals that begins Saturday.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green, who is with the team in London, could not be reached for comment.

Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th), whose ward includes Wrigley, could not be reached. Neither could neighboring Alderperson Timmy Knudsen (43rd). Neighboring Ald. Angela Clay (46th) said she read some of the tweets complaining about the noise but did not get an earful from her constituents.

Wednesday’s concert by Fall Out Boy was the talk of Twitter—and not necessarily in a good way.

Residents of Lake View, Ravenswood, North Center, Roscoe Village, Bucktown and Lincoln Park claimed they could hear it. The hometown show that kicked off the band’s “So Much For (Tour) Dust” tour, could be heard from right outside Wrigley’s brick walls to several miles away, they said.

“The Fall Out Boy concert at Wrigley is so f---in’ loud it needs to end expeditiously,” wrote one user named Andy.

