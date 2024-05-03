The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 3, 2024
O'Hare expansion appears cleared for takeoff; United, American agree to Mayor Johnson's new timetable

To cut costs and appease the two airlines footing much of the bill, Johnson proposed changing the order of construction. Work on the global terminal replacing Terminal 2 would be moved up, but the building of satellite concourses that would add passenger gates — but increase competition for United and American — would be delayed.

By  Fran Spielman
   
An American Airlines jet takes off from O’Hare International Airport.

The massive expansion of O’Hare Airport appeared to be cleared for takeoff on Friday after United and American Airlines, the airport’s two major carriers, signed off on Mayor Brandon Johnson’s plan to salvage construction of a global terminal and two satellite concourses that, airline officials feared, was $1.5 billion over budget.

To cut costs and appease the two major airlines footing much of the bill, Johnson has proposed a major change in the order of construction.

It would move up construction of the global terminal and push back the building of satellite concourses intended to increase competition for United and American by delivering more passenger gates.

The Johnson administration has insisted the satellite concourses, while delayed, would still be built. They would simply be completed later., along with that infusion of additional gates.

For weeks, United and American have been mulling the mayor’s offer. They were still considering it nearly two weeks ago, when Johnson joined forces with U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to announce the start of a $300 million plan to upgrade Terminal 3 at O’Hare.

The ceremonial groundbreaking to announce the start of the renovation of Terminal 3 at O’Hare Airport on April 22. A trough of dirt was brought into the terminal and dignitaries tossed shovels of it onto the concourse floor. Airport workers later swept the dirt back up. Wielding the ceremonial spades were (from left): Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson; Jamie L. Rhee, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation; U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill.; U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill.; and Shannetta R. Griffin, associate administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The global terminal, designed by the firm of renowned Chicago architect Jeanne Gang, would replace O’Hare’s Terminal 2. It would allow passengers to transfer from domestic to international flights without using Terminal 5, the current international terminal.

On Friday, the mayor finally got the answer he wanted to hear: a thumbs-up from both airlines.

In a statement, United said it was pleased the city had “put forth a phasing plan” to ensure money is “first spent on the mission-critical portions” of the expansion. The global terminal “has always been the centerpiece of this program and the crucial piece needed to ensure Chicago maintains its status as a global hub. Under this new phasing plan, we can deliver the most impactful elements of the modernization project the quickest.”

United is looking forward “to collaborating with the Mayor and his aviation department on the budget, scope and design of the project,” according to the airline’s statement.

American’s statement said the Dallas-based airline was “pleased to support the city’s proposal to move forward with the Terminal Area Plan … in a way that protects the competitiveness” of O’Hare.

Without saying when the long-stalled next phase of the O’Hare makeover would begin, American said it looks “forward to enhancing the travel experience for our customers, improving the efficiency of our operation and creating thousands of jobs for Chicagoans.”

American’s statement thanked Johnson “for his commitment to phase the project in a way that prioritizes the Global Terminal and the most impactful elements” of the expansion plan.

“The path ahead will be challenging, and we’ll all need to continue working together to get this project completed within the allotted budget. Keeping our customers, team and the enduring vitality of our Chicago hub at top of mind, we extend our steadfast commitment to working together with all stakeholders to deliver a modern airport that Chicago will be proud of – while keeping the project moving forward and vigilantly monitoring cost to preserve O’Hare’s status as an important connecting hub in our global network.”

The mayor’s office had no immediate comment.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported in late November that United and American were balking at a global terminal and two satellite concourses, fearing that the overall project already was 24% over budget.

To salvage the next major phase of the O’Hare makeover project, Johnson proposed the change in construction sequencing. Durbin resisted, unwilling to delay the 25% increase in gate capacity at O’Hare.

Although the global terminal would be “the first of its kind to combine domestic and international gates,” he argued that the increase in gate capacity would “overwhelmingly come from the two satellite concourses.”

“If United and American airlines had it their way, they would delay the satellite terminals and build only the part of the project that benefits them and doesn’t increase competition. This means putting off the construction of both satellite terminals to focus on the Global Terminal. For a price tag still in the billions of dollars, O’Hare would gain two new gates in 10 years,” Durbin wrote in an op-ed published by the Tribune.

During the Terminal 3 news conference, Durbin said negotiations were “in a better place” and signaled a deal was near.

“We have a proposal that will reach our goal of a 25% increase in [gate] capacity over the period of time that we wish,” Durbin said on that day.

The expanded international terminal at O’Hare Airport.

An expanded international terminal at O’Hare Airport adds 10 new gates, with new food offerings and other improvements. International flights also will use the new global terminal, which will replace the airport’s Terminal 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

