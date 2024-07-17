The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
City Hall Chicago

City Council approves $11.25 million settlement to female paramedic candidates

The settlement involves 12 women who were hired as paramedics, then flunked out of the fire academy by a “discriminatory,” post-hiring test so demanding and unrelated to the skills needed as a paramedic that four of the plaintiffs suffered “career-ending” hip and back injuries during the testing.

By  Fran Spielman
   
Chicago Fire Department paramedics arrive in an ambulance as they respond to a medical emergency in the Loop on Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Fire Department paramedics responding to a medical emergency in the Loop in 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tavi Ishmael and Jen Livingston thought their career dreams had come true when they were hire as paramedics by the Chicago Fire Department.

But their dreams turned into a nightmare at the fire academy, during a discriminatory test of physical agility designed to wash out women.

On Wednesday, both women got a measure of redemption — and financial compensation, at a heavy cost to Chicago taxpayers.

The City Council signed off on an $11.25 million settlement to compensate Ishmael, Livingston and 10 other women. All had been hired as paramedics, then were flunked out of the fire academy by a “discriminatory,” post-hiring test.

“I’m glad it’s over. It’s been a long time coming. But I don’t think this is something that’s gonna end their practices of how they treat women. I’m sure there’ll be other lawsuits after ours based on the same things or even worse,” Ishmael, 46, told the Sun-Times.

The was so demanding and unrelated to the skills needed as a paramedic that four of the 12 plaintiffs suffered “career-ending” hip and back injuries during the testing. One woman literally “tore her hip open,” said Marni Willenson, an attorney representing the impacted women.

One part of the test required paramedic candidate to hold a 25-pound dumbbell in each hand while stepping on and off an 18-inch-high box for two minutes, while keeping up with the cadence of a 112-beats-per-minute metronome.

Five of the women, including Livingston, were ultimately rehired as paramedics by the department — currently run by Chicago’s first female fire commissioner, Annette Nance Holt. Their settlements range from $200,000 to $400,000, plus retroactive seniority and pensions.

The other six who are unable to take the job, including Ishmael, will receive $475,000 to $1.3 million. Attorney fees in the long-running case are pegged at $4.25 million.

“It’s still a male-dominated type of job and they still feel like women don’t belong,” Ishmael said. “That’s why they still do things to try to disqualify us or put us out of the job when we have every right to be there and are just as good at the job as they are.”

Livingston, 46, chose to rejoin a Chicago Fire Department that remains a bastion of white males.

“I just wanted to fight for what is right. ... I’ve been in EMS for over 25 years and I deserved to have the same opportunity as everyone else. This may not change everything or it may change just a little bit. But, I’m very glad with what the outcome has been so far,” said Livingston, now a supervisor.

“Unfortunately, it does have to fall on some of the females to stand up for what’s right,” she added. “The stuff that bothers a lot of people I try not to let it bother me because it would just eat me up inside more than what I’ve already gone through.”

The Latest
DNCSHELTER-071624-8.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Antes de la Convención Demócrata, la Ciudad de Chicago desaloja a personas sin hogar para dar lugar a los que viven en carpas en la calle
Los residentes de un refugio de la Milla Magnífica son desalojados para hacer lugar para los ocupantes de un campamento de tiendas de campaña que se está desalojando anticipándose a la Convención Nacional Demócrata.
By Brett Chase Lauren FitzPatrick , and 1 more
 
Lead paint was found in three classrooms at McClellan Elementary.
Other Views
Chicago's schools are in disrepair. Rehab to create green schools should be a priority.
The vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union explains why CTU and CPS should partner to get federal money for climate-friendly schools and fix widespread problems with lead paint, asbestos, broken-down heating and cooling systems and more.
By Jackson Potter
 
New Gateway to Africa - South African Forests.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Zoológico Brookfield anuncia una remodelación masiva, planea revolucionar la experiencia tradicional del zoológico
El zoológico combinará especies en las exhibiciones para que los visitantes tengan la sensación de estar observando animales en libertad, dijo el presidente y director ejecutivo Michael Adkesson.
By Mary Norkol
 
Zissou Tasseff-Elenkoff
White Sox
White Sox bring Chicago's sports and arts communities together
The Sox are rolling out 28 concert-style posters this season that were created by 12 artists in Chicago and a couple more major-league cities.
By AP
 
A Porsche car, damaged by a downed tree, is seen near the intersection of West Huron and North Leavitt Street in West Town Tuesday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Weather
What we know about the tornadoes Monday night
The National Weather Service has, so far, confirmed 11 tornadoes on Monday in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana. Six tornadoes were confirmed in the area on Sunday.
By Sun-Times staff
 