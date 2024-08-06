The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
City Hall Israel-Hamas War Chicago

Johnson calls off plans for special meeting to confirm Sigcho-Lopez as Zoning chair

Mayor Brandon Johnson tried to convince his City Council allies to interrupt their August recess to confirm Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez as Zoning chair and install Vice-Mayor Walter Burnett (27th) to replace Sigcho-Lopez as Housing chair. But, the mayor was unable to attract the 26 votes needed for a quorum.

By  Fran Spielman
   
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) has a heated discussion with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after he commented on the proposed Chicago casino during a City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), shown in May 2022 during a heated discussion in the Chicago City Council over a Chicago casino.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file photo

Share

Unable to attract a quorum, Mayor Brandon Johnson has abandoned plans to interrupt the Chicago City Council’s summer recess to install Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) as Zoning Committee chair.

“We never meet in August. August has traditionally has been the month off for all of the City Council. I know many of my colleagues are traveling. I’m getting ready to go to a family reunion,” said Finance Committee Chair Pat Dowell (3rd).

“I’m not surprised that we’re not meeting in August. I would be surprised if we were.”

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said Johnson’s inability to convince 26 aldermen to return in August could spell trouble for Sigcho-Lopez’s prospect for getting confirmed.

“If people were supportive, they would come back. If you can’t get 26 to come back for something you want done, it means people are not supportive of the decision,” Beale said.

“You’ve got a business community that’s uneasy. ... This is someone who was standing in front of a sign that said, ‘Boycott the DNC.’ He claims he wasn’t there when an American flag was burned, but it was at your feet.”

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) speaks during a rally outside City Hall after an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel, Friday, March 22, 2024. I Provided by Matthew Kaplan

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez speaks during a rally outside City Hall in March after an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel.

Provided by Matthew Kaplan

Sigcho-Lopez said he’s disappointed by the delay, but he’s confident he’ll be confirmed at the September meeting.

“There will be a block of the ‘New Vrdolyak 29' that is opposing anything and everything that we try to do. … That minority of the Council will continue with the tactics of the past. But I’m confident that the majority of the City Council will come together,” Sigcho-Lopez said.

“This is a small minority of special interests that have found in a small number of Council members an excuse to delay and disrupt. But, I am confident that a majority of the City Council understands the importance of advocating for working-class people and I think that, eventually, we’ll get it done.”

Sigcho-Lopez accused Southwest Side Ald. Marty Quinn (13th), who’s leading the charge against the mayor’s choice, of “carrying the water for his political boss, Michael Madigan,” adding: “Instead of trying to continue to create chaos in the city, they should be worried about the charges that are pressing upon them,” Sigcho-Lopez said of the sweeping federal corruption charges pending against Madigan, former Illinois House speaker.

Quinn, who could not be reached for comment, has branded Sigcho-Lopez a “voice of conflict” and raised concern that the Sigcho-Lopez will ram through an accessory dwelling unit ordinance that “allows for ADUs to take place that aren’t owner-occupied. Investors, two-houses-per-block-per-year. No aldermanic oversight.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson, right, and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), left, walk through the 12th Police District station station at 1412 S. Blue Island Ave on the near west side meeting with migrants staying at the station, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson (right) and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez during a May 2023 visit to the 12th Police District station station, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., where they met with migrants staying at the station.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file photo

Sigcho-Lopez vowed to push through an accessory dwelling unit ordinance this fall before the start of what is certain to be a difficult budget season over Quinn’s strenuous objections.

“We are talking about transparent public policy that works for the majority of the city of Chicago and not for corrupt politicians with a habit and track record of shaking down small businesses and residents,” Sigcho-Lopez said.

Last month, Johnson spared himself what would have been an embarrassing defeat by calling off the confirmation vote for Sigcho-Lopez, a progressive firebrand who survived an effort to remove him as Housing Committee chair for appearing at a City Hall rally after an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel.

It happened after the business community’s staunchest Council supporters insisted 34 voters were needed to suspend the rules to consider a mini-reorganization that had not first been approved by the Rules Committee.

At the time, Johnson described Sigcho-Lopez as “someone who believes housing is a human right” and that economic development should be “focused in the neighborhoods for people who have been harmed the most.”

Related


Share
Next Up In Politics
Inauguran la tan esperada estación de tren de la Línea Verde en la Avenida Damen
Mary Ann Smith dead: Former 48th Ward alderperson 'led a renaissance' in the community
Indiana businessman not guilty of bribing Cook County assessor officials with free golf, fed jury finds
What's next for the Harris-Walz ticket as they head to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz as her VP running mate
Who is Tim Walz, the Minnesota governor Kamala Harris has picked as her running mate?
The Latest
DAMENSTATION-080624-36.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Inauguran la tan esperada estación de tren de la Línea Verde en la Avenida Damen
Ofrece una conexión al United Center a tiempo para la Convención Nacional Demócrata que comienza en dos semanas.
By David Struett
 
The 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue.
La Voz Chicago
Dos personas de 75 años fueron baleados en La Villita
Ambos fueron llevados al Hospital Mount Sinai, donde se encuentran en buenas condiciones.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_3261.jpeg
Columnists
Why drive to Springfield when the Wisconsin State Fair is closer?
This year’s fair offers flavored milk, aloof cows, proud pigs and Original Cream Puffs.
By Neil Steinberg
 
fotw08-07-24pumpkinseedSeanWisz.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Year of the Coho keeps rolling, summer patterns hold inland
The Year of the Coho keeps going on southern Lake Michigan and summer patterns hold on inland waters to lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
United States' Sophia Smith celebrates with team mates the opening goal during a women's semifinal soccer match between the United States and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Lyon Stadium in Decines, France.
Olympic Sports
U.S. women's soccer team advances to Olympic gold-medal match
The Americans, undefeated in France under new coach Emma Hayes, will be vying for their fifth gold medal in their sixth appearance in the Olympic women’s soccer final.
By AP
 