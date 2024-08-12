The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 12, 2024
Feds want more prison time for former Ald. Ricardo Munoz after DUI arrest

Munoz was arrested in May after he "slow-rolled" into another car in Berwyn and was found slumped over the wheel of own his car with a half-empty bottle of rum on the front passenger seat, according to a motion filed in federal court on Monday.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz walks outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in June.

Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz walks outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in June.

Ashlee Rezin | Sun-Times

Federal prosecutors want a judge to revoke former Ald. Ricardo Munoz’s supervised release in his wire fraud case and sentence him to up to nine more months in prison after he was allegedly caught driving drunk earlier this year.

Munoz was arrested in May after he “slow-rolled” into another car in Berwyn and was found slumped over the wheel of own his car with a half-empty bottle of rum on the front passenger seat, according to a motion filed in federal court on Monday.

Prosecutors said they plan to play police body camera footage from his arrest on Thursday during a scheduled hearing on the motion before U.S. District Judge John Kness.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt,” prosecutors said in the filing, noting the arrest happened in the afternoon at a busy intersection in the west suburb.

Medical records showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.30 — more than three times the legal limit, prosecutors said. The DUI case is pending in Cook County traffic court.

Prosecutors cite a Probation Department report where Munoz allegedly admitted to his probation officer that he had “relapsed.”

Munoz pleaded guilty in 2021 to wire fraud and money laundering for stealing almost $38,000 from the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus.

The one-time 22nd Ward alderman used the funds to pay for a family member’s college tuition, but also jewelry, Chicago Bulls tickets — even skydiving. He paid some of the money back before his conviction.

Munoz was sentenced to 13 months in prison, with another 18 months of supervised release with the condition he “not commit another federal, state or local crime,” prosecutors said in their motion.

They added that ”this isn’t the first time [Munoz] has gotten into a vehicle while extremely inebriated.”

In 2021, while on bond in the wire fraud case, Munoz was pulled over in Riverside and was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.214, they said in the motion.

Munoz has talked publicly about his struggles with alcoholism in the past.

In 2010, months before his reelection, Munoz announced he was an alcoholic and had sought help from Alcoholics Anonymous.

“In recovery, we learn to find those moments, those ‘golden nuggets’ in life, those ‘a-HA!” moments,” Munoz said. “If my story can cause one drinker to have an ‘a-HA!’ moment that ‘I need to quit,’ that’s sort of my work. I mean, I’m doing this to help myself, but also to help others.”

The year before, his father was sentenced to prison for making fake IDs.

“I had a very difficult year this past spring and I came to realize I wasn’t in control,” Munoz said, discussing his decision to seek help. “I checked myself into an alcoholic rehabilitation center. I was drawn to the Alcoholics Anonymous program because if its simplicity and honesty.”

