Northwestern suffers letdown against Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Jeremiah Williams scored 15 points, Clifford Omoruyi had nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Rutgers rallied from an 11-point, second-half deficit to beat Northwestern 63-60 on Thursday night for its fourth straight victory.

Derek Simpson made a jumper with 5:18 remaining in the second half, following an offensive rebound, to give Rutgers a 52-51 lead, its first since it led 5-4. The Scarlet Knights extended it to 56-51 after a 12-0 run as Northwestern went scoreless for six-plus minutes.

Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer made his first three-pointer of the game with 1:20 left to tie it at 58-all, but Aundre Hyatt answered with a wide open three-pointer at the other end.

After two Northwestern free throws, Rutgers dribbled down the clock before Williams got into the lane and got a friendly bounce for a three-point lead with 22.2 seconds left. Northwestern had two chances at a tying three-pointer, but Barnhizer hit the front of the rim and Boo Buie was well short on a contested three-pointer before the buzzer.

Jamichael Davis added 11 points and Hyatt scored 10 for Rutgers (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten).

Buie finished with 27 points and six three-pointers for Northwestern (17-8, 8-6). Barnhizer had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Ryan Langborg was ejected from the game in the first half after being called for a Flagrant 2.

Buie made two three-pointers in the opening three minutes of the second half to extend Northwestern’s lead to 42-31. Rutgers scored the next 10 points and tied it at 44-all on Omoruyi’s three-point play.

Rutgers plays at Minnesota on Sunday. Northwestern continues its road trip on Sunday against Indiana.

