Friday, February 23, 2024
Court bars NCAA from enforcing NIL rules

The ruling undercuts what has been a fundamental principle of the NCAA’s model of amateurism for decades: Third parties cannot pay recruits to attend a particular school.

By  Associated Press
   
The NCAA logo

A federal judge on Friday barred the NCAA from enforcing its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation from being used to recruit athletes.

Keith Srakocic/AP

A federal judge on Friday barred the NCAA from enforcing its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation from being used to recruit athletes, granting a request for a preliminary injunction from the states of Tennessee and Virginia in dealing another blow to the association's ability to govern college sports.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Clifton Corker in the Eastern District of Tennessee undercuts what has been a fundamental principle of the NCAA's model of amateurism for decades: Third parties cannot pay recruits to attend a particular school.

"The NCAA's prohibition likely violates federal antitrust law and ha(r)ms student-athletes," Corker wrote in granting the injunction.

The plaintiffs' arguments in asking for the injunction suggest that since the NCAA lifted its ban on athletes being permitted to cash in on their fame in 2021 recruits are already factoring in NIL opportunities when they choose a school.

The Latest
Elections
Bring Chicago Home referendum on the March primary ballot is invalid, Cook County judge rules
Voters would be asked to authorize the City Council to alter the real estate transfer tax and use the proceeds to generate $100 million a year to combat homelessness.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Fran Spielman
 
White Sox
Ex-White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks has more to say, and that’s a very good thing
Now with the Red Sox, Hendriks says some teammates in Chicago felt he talked too freely. But his mental health depends on it.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot denied a bid for the relocated General Iron to reopen on the Southeast Side after community protest. The owner is challenging the decision, saying it was purely political.
Environment
Pritzker backs down on General Iron, signs deal to toughen environmental oversight in low-income areas
After a four-year standoff, the governor’s deal with the U.S. EPA commits Illinois to weighing the likely environmental impact before allowing more polluting industry to move to low-income neighborhoods already burdened by environmental and social stresses.
By Brett Chase
 
Well
Ask the Doctors: Cold plunge is a form of whole-body cryotherapy
Anyone who wants to try a cold-water therapy should ease into it, and persons with heart conditions, poor circulation and certain other health issues should avoid it.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Olympic Sports
Chicago Marathon champion Kelvin Kiptum receives state funeral in native Kenya
Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, died in a car crash earlier this month.
By Associated Press
 