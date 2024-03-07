The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 7, 2024
College Sports Sports

Michigan State edges Northwestern 53-49

Boo Buie led the Wildcats with 15 points and Nick Martinelli scored 12.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Michigan State edges Northwestern 53-49
Michigan State forward Malik Hall, left, shoots against Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer.

Michigan State forward Malik Hall, left, shoots against Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer on Wednesday.

Al Goldis/AP

LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker scored 19 points, Malik Hall had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Michigan State edged Northwestern 53-49 on Wednesday night, sending Michigan State's seniors out with a victory in their final home game.

Defense controlled the final 5 1/2 minutes of the game that was already low scoring. Walker's consecutive layups were the only baskets for either team in a 4-minute stretch and the Spartans went up 51-46 with 1:44 remaining.

Northwestern finally hit a bucket, Ryan Langborg's 3-pointer making it 51-49 with about a minute to go. Michigan State ran the shot clock down, but Walker missed in the paint with 28 seconds left. Langborg missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, then Michigan State's Tre Holloman made two free throws with 9 seconds left. Trailing by four, Northwestern's Boo Buie missed with 3 seconds left and Holloman rebounded to end the game.

Buie led Northwestern (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) with 15 points and Nick Martinelli scored 12. Brooks Barnhizer had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot 35% for the game.

Holloman had 12 points for the Spartans (18-12, 10-9), who shot 32%. They led in rebounding 46-35 with 19 offensive rebounds but only 10 second-chance points.

Hall hit three straight jumpers early in the second half and Michigan State took a 28-27 lead in the first 2 1/2 minutes. Unlike the first half when their only lead was 1-0, the Spartans held the lead for six minutes before Buie's jumper put Northwestern back ahead, 38-37.

The lead changed hands a few times and the largest lead of the next several minutes was Michigan State's 42-38 advantage with 8:30 remaining. The score was tied at 45 with 5 1/2 minutes to go.

Buie scored 9 points in the first half on 3 of 4 3-point shooting and Northwestern led for 18 minutes of play. Michigan State shot 22% in the half and trailed 25-20 at the break.

Northwestern, which surrendered sole possession of third place and is now tied with Nebraska, hosts Minnesota on Saturday to finish the regular season.

Michigan State, now tied for sixth place with Iowa, finishes at Indiana on Sunday.

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern still looking for a home football stadium — or three — for the 2024 season
Ex-Bull John Paxson joins group working on NIL opportunities for Notre Dame athletes
Purdue beats Illinois 77-71 in monster meeting, claims second straight Big Ten title
Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to join union
Farewell to my old friend Ryan Field; hello to the new reality of college football
Caitlin Clark adds to her legacy, passing LSU’s Pete Maravich for NCAA scoring record
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_496.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m heartbroken to learn my daughter’s in an open marriage
Parent considers the concept morally wrong, but fears being unsupportive will drive away daughter and her child.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Ricky Stanicky
Movies and TV
‘Ricky Stanicky': Comedy about fake friend a real letdown
Buddies get called on their lie of a lifetime in cartoonish Prime Video movie that’s seldom funny.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, March 7, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Brice Sensabaugh Coby White
Bulls
Bulls make things difficult for themselves again but still pull out victory
In what should’ve been an easy win over the short-handed Jazz, a late-game scuffle almost comes back to haunt the Bulls in their 119-117 victory.
By Joe Cowley
 
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Large Scale Increase In Law Enforcement Within Subway System
Nation/World
New York will send National Guard to subways after a string of violent crimes
National Guard members will assist in checking bags for weapons. Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed legislation to ban people from trains for three years if they are convicted of assaulting a subway passenger.
By Associated Press
 