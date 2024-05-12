The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 12, 2024
College Sports Sports

Northwestern’ Izzy Scane breaks NCAA record for career women’s lacrosse goals

Scane scored her 359th career goal in 81 games in the first period against Denver for the top spot. Next up for NU is the NCAA quarterfinals on Thursday.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Northwestern’ Izzy Scane breaks NCAA record for career women’s lacrosse goals
Northwestern's Izzy Scane plays with a ball while warming up for practice.

Northwestern’s Izzy Scane plays with a ball while warming up for practice in Evanston, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane broke the Division I record for women’s lacrosse goals on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament.

Scane scored her 359th career goal in 81 games in the first period against Denver, snapping a tie with Charlotte North for the top spot. North had 358 goals in 87 games for Boston College and Duke from 2018-22.

Scane, who grew up in Michigan, finished with five goals and an assist in Northwestern’s 17-4 victory. She has 75 goals and 18 assists in 18 games this season.

Related

Scane and the Wildcats are going for the school’s second straight national championship and No. 9 overall for the vaunted program. As the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, they received a bye into the second round.

It was Northwestern’s third victory over Denver in less than a year. The Wildcats beat the Pioneers 15-7 in the national semifinals on May 26 and then won 14-10 in a March 8 rematch.

Next up for Northwestern is the NCAA quarterfinals on Thursday.

An athletic, physical presence, Scane collected 99 goals and 35 assists in 20 games last season. She won the Tewaaraton Award — college lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy — and she is a finalist for the honor again this year.

Scane moved into a tie with North when she scored five times in a 14-12 victory over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament championship last weekend. The Wildcats avenged a 14-13 loss to the Nittany Lions on March 22.

Next Up In College Sports
Boo, who? NBA Draft Combine is here, but Northwestern's Buie isn't part of it
Fascinating 'Full Court Press' captures off-court lives of Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, Kiki Rice
Former Northwestern QB Brendan Sullivan announces transfer to Iowa
Prosecutors won't file hate-crime charges against man who yelled racist slurs at Utah women's basketball team
Is Illinois hoops going to fall off in 2024-25? Brad Underwood doesn't 'give a rip' if others think so
Snoop Dogg gets his own college football game with Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice
The Latest
Chicago Public Media’s offices, at Navy Pier, 848 E. Grand Ave.
News
Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ awarded 22 top honors from Chicago Headline Club
The yearly Peter Lisagor Awards for Exemplary Journalism honor the city’s best media work.
By Sun-Times staff
 
J_Grassa_for_WKC_R20230-scaled.jpg
News
More than 60 Illinois dogs are competing in New York's Westminster Dog Show
Contestants come from 50 states and 12 countries, with 2,500 dogs taking part. Only one dog from Illinois will compete in the obedience category. The show continues through Tuesday, when the best in show will be named.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Cubs Pirates Baseball
Cubs
Cubs beat Pirates as Kyle Hendricks returns from the IL: 'Felt good to keep the boys in a game'
Hendricks held the Pirates to one run through five innings.
By Maddie Lee
 
Northwestern guard Boo Buie announced on social media that he intends to return to the Wildcats next season.
College Sports
Boo, who? NBA Draft Combine is here, but Northwestern's Buie isn't part of it
For those who followed Boo Buie’s remarkable career with the Wildcats, it might be a bit surprising to see him on the NBA’s pay-no-mind list so soon after it ended — and in his own backyard, no less.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Guardians White Sox Baseball
White Sox
Two mistakes cost Michael Soroka as White Sox drop series finale
The White Sox are 9-7 in their last 16 games after 3-22 start.
By Kyle Williams
 