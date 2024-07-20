For Texas, two QBs are better than one

LAS VEGAS — Even Texas redshirt freshman Arch Manning has had to admit to the oddity of his situation, which again entails listening and learning behind junior Quinn Ewers.

“It’s definitely weird,” Arch said during a media session before last year’s national-semifinal Sugar Bowl against Washington, the first time he’d been allowed to speak publicly as a rookie.

“I’ve never really played meaningful football in college.”

Ewers had a spot of tea at Ohio State and lost that big one to the Huskies, 37-31. He’s 16-6 at Texas, with 5,656 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Last season, Manning completed 2 of 5 passes against Texas Tech, one covering 30 yards, and ran three times for seven yards.

Ewers has the stats, but Arch possesses the pedigree.

Grandpa Archie played in the NFL. Uncles Eli and Peyton were both No. 1 draft picks and have won two Super Bowls apiece. Spinal stenosis halted the football career of Cooper, Archie’s eldest son and Arch’s pop, in high school.

Arch does sport impressive figures at On3, who reports that he ranks third, with $3.1 million, in NIL funding.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders ($4.9M) tops everyone, and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne places with $3.9M. Ewers and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe ($1.7M apiece) are tied for fifth.

Phil Steele, purveyor of the most comprehensive college football annual, rated both Ewers and Manning atop their respective prep classes.

I bought a 100-to-1 ticket on Arch to win the Heisman Trophy, due to Ewers’ penchant for injury, at Circa Sports last weekend, plus 11-1 on Ewers and +700 on the Longhorns to win it all.

Tuesday, at the Westgate SuperBook, I followed a lead and nabbed a richer ducat, at 150-1, on Arch. The big investments, of course, are on Ewers and Texas.

ATYPICAL ARCH

The curious case of Arch Manning comprises the most compelling story in the upcoming college football season.

In this era of the sport, it is astounding that Arch did not make plans to enter the transfer portal by last Halloween, or New Year’s Day, or the Fourth of July.

From his Lake Jacksonville home in East Texas, veteran handicapper Paul Stone tells me that’s the typical elite footballer, especially quarterback, these days.

“They want instant gratification, and that means playing from Day 1,’’ Stone says. “If they’re not [playing] they move on, and sooner rather than later.”

Stone can recite the Ewers medical file but recommends not going overboard speculating about Arch.

“I can certainly see placing a small wager on Manning to win the Heisman,” Stone says. “You never want any player to miss time due to injury, but Texas is a solid playoff contender and will put up big offensive numbers.

“All things considered, it isn’t that far-fetched to think that Arch Manning could be the man under center at some point this season and the beneficiary of all that offensive talent.”

Steele rates the Texas offensive line No. 2 behind Georgia.

On the tip of Long Island, handicapper Tom Barton doesn’t toy with injury-related wagers.

“The problem is you’re betting on an injury to happen,” he says. “I like to bet on things not happening rather than hoping that something does happen, but I won’t talk you out of it.”

As a high school junior, Ewers missed six games. As a Texas freshman, he sat out three with a sprained clavicle. Last year, an AC joint sprain sidelined him for two games.

Michigan defeated Washington for the national title. Arch had a splendid spring camp, and I sprang for insurance tickets on him.

“Arch absolutely wants to play,” Stone says, “but he understands the plan and the need to develop, physically, mentally, socially and from a football-knowledge standpoint.

“He clearly loves the school and his coaches, and enjoys his teammates. He’s where he wants to be . . . he’s clearly being groomed as the Longhorns’ starter in 2025.”

TWO-HEADED LONGHORNS

While most EA College Football 25 players received $600 to have their images used in the video game, Arch received about 100 times that sum.

With Uncle Eli in an X promo, Arch says, “I’m IN the game!”

Stone is eager to see how Texas coach Steve Sarkisian utilizes Arch in actual games.

“Will he only appear in mop-up duty or will he get some meaningful snaps against quality opponents?” Stone says of the Horns’ inaugural SEC campaign.

“I think he’ll have a more prominent role than your typical backup. You want to give him that valuable experience. Plus, you want to see what he can do under the lights.”

In Southern California, ’capper Tommy Lorenzo believes Arch will thrive, given a chance “in that offense,” he says.

“Texas has the luxury of having a backup QB [in Arch] who would be a starter on a lot of teams. If Ewers goes down, Texas, from an offensive standpoint, should not miss a beat.”

Lorenzo is concerned about the Horns’ defense. A year ago, their yield of 0.284 points per play rated it 15th in the country, but allowing 58 total points in its final two games thumped Texas.

This season, it has eight returning defensive starters, gets Georgia at home and dodges Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU, with only three true road league tilts.

Having reached the national semifinals a year ago, Steele pegs the Horns as “poised to take the next step.”

With either quarterback. V

