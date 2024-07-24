Notre Dame continues movie parody tradition with reveal of Shamrock Series uniform

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman channeled his inner Jordan Belfort for this year’s Shamrock Series jersey reveal.

Continuing an annual tradition since Freeman’s ascent, the announcement was made in a G-rated sendup of “Wolf of Wall Street,” the 2013 film starring Leonard DiCaprio with Martin Scorsese directing.

With a nod toward the centennial anniversary of the famed Notre Dame-Army football game in 1924, the Irish will wear blue-gray jerseys with Gaelic-themed gold numbers when they face Army on Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The one-minute, 50-second video opens with a tight shot of a “Sell Like a Champion Today” sign in a fictional brokerage office. Freeman, addressing a group of his players dressed in business attire, gives a pep talk to “my dawgs who will not take no for an answer.”

Mitchell Evans, Benjamin Morrison and Xavier Watts served as uniform models, and top billing went to cast members Kevin Bauman, Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas.

It's in the details ✨



A closer look at this year's uniforms for the Shamrock Series presented by @MyCreditUnion1 #GoIrish | @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/5UCepLR7IS — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) July 24, 2024

Sixteen more players, including senior quarterback Riley Leonard and fellow transfers Kris Mitchell, Jayden Harrison, Rod Heard II, RJ Oben and Mitch Jeter, were listed among the ensemble that danced to “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty by Nature.

