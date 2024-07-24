The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Notre Dame continues movie parody tradition with reveal of Shamrock Series uniform

With a nod toward the centennial anniversary of the famed Notre Dame-Army football game in 1924, the Irish will wear blue-gray jerseys with Gaelic-themed gold numbers when they face Army on Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium.

By  USA Today
   
Notre Dame 2024 Shamrock Series uniforms

Notre Dame revealed this season’s Shamrock Series uniforms. The Fighting Irish will wear them in the game against Army at Yankee Stadium.

University of Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman channeled his inner Jordan Belfort for this year’s Shamrock Series jersey reveal.

Continuing an annual tradition since Freeman’s ascent, the announcement was made in a G-rated sendup of “Wolf of Wall Street,” the 2013 film starring Leonard DiCaprio with Martin Scorsese directing.

With a nod toward the centennial anniversary of the famed Notre Dame-Army football game in 1924, the Irish will wear blue-gray jerseys with Gaelic-themed gold numbers when they face Army on Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The one-minute, 50-second video opens with a tight shot of a “Sell Like a Champion Today” sign in a fictional brokerage office. Freeman, addressing a group of his players dressed in business attire, gives a pep talk to “my dawgs who will not take no for an answer.”

Mitchell Evans, Benjamin Morrison and Xavier Watts served as uniform models, and top billing went to cast members Kevin Bauman, Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas.

Sixteen more players, including senior quarterback Riley Leonard and fellow transfers Kris Mitchell, Jayden Harrison, Rod Heard II, RJ Oben and Mitch Jeter, were listed among the ensemble that danced to “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty by Nature.

Read more at usatoday.com

