The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 26, 2024
College Sports Sports

Northwestern players react to being in EA Sports College Football 25: 'I kind of started tearing up'

“If you choose Northwestern, there’s a picture of me on the home screen,” Henning said. “That was awesome. I didn’t know that was going to be in the game … I kind of started tearing up a little bit.”

By  Kyle Williams
   
Las Vegas Bowl Football

Northwestern wide receiver A.J. Henning (8) reacts after making a pass reception against Utah during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.

David Becker/AP Photos

Share

Northwestern receiver A.J. Henning admitted he might have been playing his new game a little too much, but this wasn’t an ordinary video game. This was EA Sports College Football 25 — the first college video game released since 2014.

Henning has fond memories of playing previous iterations of the game after getting it as a Christmas gift. For him, the game left an indelible mark.

“Those are memories that I’ll never forget, just like opening up that new game,” Henning told the Sun-Times. “Watching college football was so big for me growing up and just seeing all the players and piecing them together like, ‘This is halfback #1, wide receiver #2,’ but you know who that really is in real life.”

The unnamed players were part of the reason why the game went away for more than a decade. After the dissolution of the licensing contract between Electronic Arts and the NCAA — because of multiple lawsuits, including one by former UCLA basketball star Ed O’Bannon, concerning the use of athlete’s name, image and likeness — college athletes were deprived of the opportunity to see themselves in the game until this year.

But since the implementation of NIL in 2021, players can now be compensated for their likeness. That ruling allowed for the return of a college football video game that contains more than 11,000 real-life players. Each player who agreed to be in the game received $600 and a free copy of the game, still not equal compensation considering the game’s sales, but more than their predecessor received.

Henning didn’t realize he was in an NCAA video game until he was on the main menu, searching for Northwestern.

“If you choose Northwestern, there’s a picture of me on the home screen,” Henning said. “That was awesome. I didn’t know that was going to be in the game … I kind of started tearing up a little bit.”

Lost in the mourning for the beloved video game franchise was its impact on those fortunate to be in the game. There was a pride that came with being able to be part of the game. Now, a new generation gets to experience the elation of family and friends being able to play as them in the game.

“I’m having an impact on kids from my area,” Northwestern running back Cam Porter told the Sun-Times. “They’re able to see me and picture themselves being on the stage one day. That’s what it’s really all about; it’s about inspiring the younger community.”

The enthusiasm surrounding college football is immense in most areas. Saturday mornings in the fall often begin watching ESPN’s “College Gameday” and end with watching a late-night Pac-12 game. The uproar behind the release of EA Sports College Football 25 is a testament to the hold football has in the zeitgeist.

Henning said he would have been in the game for free but acknowledged that the compensation was a nice touch. He’s an avid gamer: Earlier that day, he played against Illinois receiver Pat Bryant and won, but he still has to finish a game against teammate Xander Mueller.

“Guys are talking about it in the locker room literally every single day,” Porter said.

But Henning gets more gratification from seeing how his little brother, Carson Jefferson, experiences the game. Henning said Carson would go on YouTube and watch content creators play NCAA 14 with updated rosters, searching for Northwestern games to watch. Henning said he gave his brother the code that EA gave him for a free version of the game and that he’s been playing nonstop on 15-minute quarters. It’s a full-circle moment for Henning.

“My mom’s telling me, like, ‘He won’t get off the game,’” Henning said. “All he wants to do is play as Northwestern. At one point, I was in his shoes, just playing games all day on NCAA. It’s cool to have him playing it now.

Share
Next Up In College Sports
Michigan's Sherrone Moore has some big khakis to fill — and a big 'Game' to keep winning
Coaching legend Nick Saban visits Bears' training camp to catch up with former player Matt Eberflus
Northwestern's David Braun isn't half bad. Who saw all this coming?
Notre Dame continues movie parody tradition with reveal of Shamrock Series uniform
Big Ten football media days: It's a circus in here
EA Sports’ College Football returns, and all is right again with the video-game world
The Latest
Main Street GalenaCountry-100.jpg
Summer Guide
10 great day trips from Chicago that deliver nature, culture and superb food
This summer, ditch the urban routines of Chicago for a slow-paced day trip or culture-rich overnight stay in the Midwest — all within a four-hour drive.
By Lauren Viera | For WBEZ
 
Kyren Epperson and Amy Jones, founders of Culture of Safety Dojo & Wellness Center, pose inside the Rogers Park studio, each wearing a karate uniform with a black belt.
Small Business
Pandemic-forced changes help martial arts schools fight new economic threats
Today the opponent is inflation, not lockdown. While schools were caught flat-footed in 2020, they then gained new tools that are getting them through today’s challenges.
By Agam Shah | For the Sun-Times
 
Joe Biden
America has one healthy political party
Democrats ushered President Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential race, the same way they ushered him in over Bernie Sanders in 2020. The party remains a healthy organ of democracy compared to the GOP ruled by Donald Trump.
By Mona Charen
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My mom’s therapist said I’m psychotic — or so she claims
She constantly berates her adult children and calls them selfish, and the counseling was supposed to help her stop.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
20240614_Dick_Durbin_Gorundbreaking_mm0250.jpg
DNC 2024
As the DNC returns to Chicago, Illinois’ dean of the delegation, Dick Durbin, basks in the moment.
A stalwart of the U.S. Senate, Durbin says he will decide whether to seek reelection in 2025.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 