Northwestern football's (temporary) attitude: It's cooler by the lake

The orange flags hung motionlessly against the tops of the white goalposts, as lazy and unperturbed as lizards sunbathing on rocks.

Talk about sucking the air out of a good narrative.

Wasn’t Northwestern’s temporary, on-campus football stadium, a mish-mash of stands and bleachers involving a football practice field, a soccer/lacrosse field and a couple of parking lots — nestled smack against Lake Michigan — supposed to be a mixing bowl of wind-whipped chaos?

At least, that’s what I’d been telling myself.

Gale-force winds off the lake. All-out havoc wreaked on passing and kicking games. Even the ball would be impossible to spot before downs, wobbling away like an incorrigible toddler. Stands being blown over. Helpless players and fans being blown all the way to Winnetka. Utter madness. Oh, the humanity!

Or, look, maybe not.

An eagle-eyed inspection of the ongoing construction after the Wildcats’ first full day of outdoor practice — less than three weeks before their Aug. 31 season opener against Miami (Ohio) — revealed that Northwestern Medicine Field at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium just might be crazy enough to work out fine. For one thing, Northwestern remains undefeated when it comes to naming new buildings and facilities with protracted, pretentious self-satisfaction. For another, the pop-up stadium, which will seat at least 12,000, does have an undeniably charming feeling to it. And on a still, sunny, gorgeous summer morning on the hard-to-beat North Shore, all pleasant things seemed possible.

“It fits Northwestern, you know?” coach David Braun said. “And that’s what’s so cool about it. I would challenge anyone in the country to get a bunch of people together to be this creative, this solutions-based, to pull off something like this.”

Not everyone in college football would even consider undertaking such a project. For sure, none of the football powerhouse schools would. Why not? Because at Alabama or Ohio State or Texas, to name a few, a pretend stadium would come off as so rinky-dink, deep-pocketed boosters would have coronaries and five-star superstars would be in the transfer portal before their coaches could blink. At those places, stadiums like the one the Wildcats will play in this year and next would look ridiculous.

But Northwestern isn’t most places. Never has been.

“It’s going to be a real good game environment for us,” running back Cam Porter said. “I think it’s really cool. I think it’s really unique. Obviously, you can see Lake Michigan right here. What other stadium in the country has that?”

The Wildcats will play their final two home games — against Ohio State and Illinois in November — at Wrigley Field. With the old Ryan Field torn down and a new, glitzy one not to be open for football business until 2026, most observers just assumed the Wildcats would play all their games outside of Evanston. There was talk of Soldier Field, SeatGeek Stadium, even Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for home games. Instead, there will be five games on campus, the last of them against Indiana and Wisconsin in October, when the wind might be howling, not that anyone can do more than guess at that.

Northwestern football coach David Braun runs practice on a field that’s part construction site. Mark Black/Mark Black

But what matters more, one supposes, is that the Wildcats are embracing this situation.

When the men’s basketball team, fresh off its first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, had to play home games at Allstate Arena in the 2017-18 season, it was more of a deflating nuisance than an opportunity approached with relish. That was no fault of the basketball team, either — a season in sleepy Rosemont probably would’ve done the same to anybody — but the results were quite poor.

I’d been telling myself the football team likely was in for something similar. I might’ve misjudged the wind on that one, too, so to speak.

“It’ll be awesome,” linebacker Xander Mueller said. “Pure excitement, honestly.”

“You can line the ball up anywhere, we’re going to go out there and play,” wide receiver A.J. Henning said. “It’s the game we love.”

Opposing teams might get an eyeful of Northwestern’s temporary digs and look down their noses, laugh or think, “What in the world is this?” That’s when they’ll be in trouble.

“I hope they’re worried about the stadium, not about the game,” Porter said. “That’s going to work in our favor.”

I will admit to having wondered while walking the field: What would Pat Fitzgerald have thought of this?

But Braun’s own positive attitude deserves to be recognized. From last summer, when he assumed the job on a sudden, interim basis after Fitzgerald was fired, Braun has elevated the football program’s self-image.

His head swimming in those earliest days, he’d drive southbound on Sheridan Road in the dark of morning, climb out of his car and walk the campus’ lakefront path for as long as he had to before beginning his workdays. Soon, he’ll be coaching games almost in that very spot.

“I just think it’s going to be an incredibly unique experience,” he said.

It will be that, no doubt.